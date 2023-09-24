Robert Saleh never wavered in his answers.

In fact, the New York Jets head coach barely changed his demeanor as he repeatedly voiced support for quarterback Zach Wilson in the wake of the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

Has Wilson shown enough to keep his starting job?

“Yeah, he’s fine,” Saleh said.

Was Saleh concerned about Wilson posting a worse completion percentage and passer rating than last season when he was benched?

“His pocket presence has improved,” Saleh countered. “His accuracy has improved. His decision making is much improved. New England’s got a hell of a defense over there.”

Saleh insisted the Jets’ receivers, offensive line, running game and coaches also fell short of the mark in the loss. His quarterback’s 18-of-36, 157-yard day was only part of the reason the Jets converted just 14% of their third-down attempts — a week after completing just 10%.

Saleh went so far as to bring up He Who Must Not Be Named when comparing the Jets’ 2023 quarterbacks options. The coach said even four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, whom the Jets lost to an Achilles tear after four snaps of the season, would have navigated challenges in this offense.

Zach Wilson completed just 50% of his passes and the Jets lost to the Patriots for the 15th straight time. Head coach Robert Saleh is sticking with Wilson, though. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“We knew even with Aaron at quarterback we knew there’d be some hiccups along the way because of the new offense, new play-caller, new O-line, just new players all over the offensive side of the ball,” Saleh said. “Now you’ve got this curveball that was sent to us. They’re acclimating. They’re going to get better.

“It’s still very early in the season.”

Jets’ nightmare vs. Patriots a familiar one

Two records were on the line as the Jets hosted the Patriots.

Could the Jets improve to 2-0 in the AFC East after an improbable Week 1 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills?

And could the Jets snap a 14-game — yes, 14 — losing streak to the Patriots that dates back to 2015?

Jets players speaking in the locker room throughout the week tried to insist only the first of those two considerations mattered. Focus on the record that impacts their present and future, they said, rather than the streak that the Jets believed said more about their past.

But as the Patriots secured their 15th straight victory in the series, and the Wilson-quarterbacked offense squandered three straight comeback chances after narrowing the gap to a one-score game with 5:22 to play, Jets fans had to question if their quarterback and play-caller had what it takes.

Sure, the quick game worked well for the Jets on the 87-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter. It was then that Wilson found tight end Tyler Conklin for 18 yards on a rare third-down conversion, as well as Allen Lazard and Cobb for double-digit gains before the drive ended.

When the Patriots punted five plays later, the Jets seemed to really have a chance.

But that glimmer of hope evaporated in the end zone.

Wilson found himself there, but not for the reason his team would hope.

The Jets trailed by 3 with 2:19 to play in the game when they faced third-and-15. Wilson found himself in trouble, backed into the end zone. He saw neither running back Breece Hall nor tight end Tyler Conklin hovering open within range.

Instead, Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon jammed out before spinning inside left tackle Mekhi Becton for a clean wrap of Wilson.

The Jets would have three more drives that didn’t materialize.

And really, even in a league of parity, fans have reason to question any game their team strings together eight punts, a safety and a turnover on downs even if a touchdown drive is sandwiched in the mix. Midway through the second quarter, the Jets were still netting negative yardage.

Credit Wilson for avoiding turnovers and for throwing away the ball several times to mitigate damage. But give him responsibility, also, for the three sacks he took when he held the ball longer than ideal. Wilson missed several open opportunities that broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were eager to telestrate, including on the safety.

What message would Wilson give the Jets fans who booed their way through an ugly afternoon?

“Keep believing, man,” he said when asked. “I truly believe we got the guys. We’re gonna keep doing everything we can to get better. We understand the frustrations. It’s not fun to go three-and-out, it’s not fun to not establish drives and play football and score touchdowns. We understand that. We’re doing everything we can.

“We’re going to get better.”

Why isn't Robert Saleh considering a QB change right now?

Saleh’s overriding explanation for why he’s not lining up backup quarterback Tim Boyle or voicing interest in acquiring a player centered on Wilson’s ability.

“He’s who gives us the best chance,” Saleh said of his quarterback whose athleticism and talent tend to supersede his field vision and execution. “Basically, that would be the cleanest answer I could give you.”

But questions also moved to the impact of starting Wilson on a team that seems to be far more talented than its quarterback. Throughout the week, Jets teammates and coaches emphasized repeatedly their confidence in Wilson and how it stems in part from his elevated confidence in himself.

Rodgers’ arrival helped him better understand the game and relax around his teammates, they explained. Boyle explained an in-game example from one of Wilson’s two completions last week to receiver Garrett Wilson. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett told his players they’d run a quick-game concept with a route adjustment if the Cowboys pressed in man coverage.

“Zach went up to Garrett and said, ‘Hey, if the corner press-bails and plays over the top, I’m going to throw you a back shoulder,’” Boyle told Yahoo Sports. “‘When he presses you, you beat them on top, it’s going to be an over-the-shoulder throw.’

“Just stuff like that, conversations on the sideline where it’s just clean, concise, confident and you go out and you do it.”

Wilson said after the Patriots loss that it’s “extremely frustrating” how infrequently his execution is reflecting that confidence.

For now, coaches and players alike continue to voice support. CBS cameras showed what appeared to be some sideline bickering as the game elapsed, Garrett Wilson among those expressing frustration. But Saleh said he’s not worried about losing the locker room.

Garrett Wilson was animated on the sideline after another three-and-out by the #Jets.

Garrett Wilson is asked about when the TV cameras caught him having a heated moment with Zach Wilson & Nathaniel Hackett on the sideline:



Garrett Wilson is asked about when the TV cameras caught him having a heated moment with Zach Wilson & Nathaniel Hackett on the sideline:

"Just frustrating. Frustration that we're not moving the ball. That's what it was. Our defense was stringing together some stops, & I felt…"

The Jets face another test next week hosting the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on "Sunday Night Football."

If the defense puts together another series of late stops that Wilson can’t capitalize on, will sentiment change? If he continues to hold the ball en route to a sack when targets are open, will Garrett Wilson’s frustration last longer? And how about if the Jets yet again can’t muster even half of the offense that their opponent does? The Patriots outgained New York 368 yards to 171 while playing in the same soggy conditions.

Wilson said he’ll aim to keep emphasizing his own growth until then and looking forward rather than behind. For now, his team will, too.

“The NFL’s crazy — it starts there,” Wilson said. “This is a long season. We’re all going to look in the mirror, find out how we can get better, learning and improving, having that short-term memory to understand that, ‘We lost this week. Oh, well. We’ve got to learn from this and move on and get better.’”