Advertisement
Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Is your home Super Bowl-ready? Save big on Samsung Frame TVs at Walmart — up to $1,000 off

Patrick Hearn
Deals Writer, Tech
samsung frame
Turn your living room into an Impressionist showcase while saving a chunk of Monet. (Walmart)

If you're tired of a boring ol' TV that just looks like a prop from Black Mirror when not in use, check out these killer Samsung Frame deals. Prices have dropped like cousins in front of the football game, starting at $529 for a 32-inch masterpiece. If you need a refresh of your home entertainment center, the Frame is an excellent choice.

Quick Overview
See 42 more
SAMSUNG

Samsung 32-Inch The Frame Smart TV

$529$600Save $71

This TV is awesome. It looks great while in use, but a built-in motion sensor means it will turn into a rotating art display when not turned on. The border around the frame makes it look like a painting hanging on the wall, solving the pesky issue of what to do with your TV when you aren't, you know, watching it. 

$529 at Walmart

Why is this a good deal?

The Frame doesn't go on sale terribly often — usually only around major holidays. This $70 discount leaves you with enough dough to pick up a nice soundbar too.

Why do I need this?

The Samsung Frame is more than just a TV. While it has everything you would expect from a modern screen — 1080p resolution, incredible color, and more — it also has a feature that makes it appealing even when you aren't watching TV. A built-in motion sensor detects when you walk into the room and begins displaying beautiful works of art.

You can also hang it flush against the wall so that it looks like a painting. More than that, you can shift it into Vertical Mode for art that deserves to be viewed in portrait mode. There's a subscription service you can use to display art, or you can upload family photos.

It also comes with a matte display that helps cut down on light glare and reflections, which is perfect for when you have a house full of friends and family cheering for every touchdown.

What reviewers say

"I love that it's so easy to install and it comes with everything I need to get started. All of the features are top tier! The only down side is the I didn't realize that I could get the frame in a color other than black," one user shared.

Another wrote, "It's like having a piece of art on the wall. I change it weekly and enjoy my artwork. It's a smart tv that works with all of my streaming apps and can even be accessed by my Echo. Love it! Use it everyday."

And one fan raved, "Great TV! I was tired of tvs being the black hole that sucks up the focus of the room but this tv is great to avoid that. It's very skinny and unobtrusive and people do think it's a painting of piece of art!"

More Samsung Frame deals

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Vacuums:

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum

    $119$239
    Save $120
    See at Walmart

  • Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

    $89$124
    Save $35
    See at Walmart

TVs and home entertainment:

  • Hisense 40-Inch Class 1080p Roku Smart TV

    $148$168
    Save $20
    See at Walmart

  • Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

    $298$319
    Save $21
    See at Walmart

  • Samsung 50-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

    $997$1,297
    Save $300
    See at Walmart

  • Hisense 75-Inch Class 4K R6 Series Roku Smart TV

    $498$578
    Save $80
    See at Walmart

Tech:

  • Apple 10.2-Inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB, 9th Gen

    $249$329
    Save $80
    See at Walmart

  • Vilinice Bluetooth Portable Wireless Speakers

    $19$53
    Save $34
    See at Walmart

  • Honpow 4K Support Portable Mini Projector

    $100$400
    Save $300
    See at Walmart

Home:

  • MaxKare 50 x 60 Inch Electric Throw Blanket

    $30$80
    Save $50
    See at Walmart

  • Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Electric Space Heater

    $50$80
    Save $30
    See at Walmart

Kitchen:

  • Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set, 10-Piece

    $80$220
    Save $140
    See at Walmart

  • Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker

    $59
    See at Walmart

  • Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

    $50$69
    Save $19
    See at Walmart

Style:

  • Cate & Chloe Blake 18k White-Gold-Plated Halo Necklace

    $20$150
    Save $130
    See at Walmart

  • Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White-Gold-Plated Drop Dangle Earrings

    $20$136
    Save $116
    See at Walmart

Beauty and wellness:

  • Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

    $42$72
    Save $30
    See at Walmart