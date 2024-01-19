Is your home Super Bowl-ready? Save big on Samsung Frame TVs at Walmart — up to $1,000 off
If you're tired of a boring ol' TV that just looks like a prop from Black Mirror when not in use, check out these killer Samsung Frame deals. Prices have dropped like cousins in front of the football game, starting at $529 for a 32-inch masterpiece. If you need a refresh of your home entertainment center, the Frame is an excellent choice.
Samsung 32-Inch The Frame Smart TV$529$600Save $71
This TV is awesome. It looks great while in use, but a built-in motion sensor means it will turn into a rotating art display when not turned on. The border around the frame makes it look like a painting hanging on the wall, solving the pesky issue of what to do with your TV when you aren't, you know, watching it.
Why is this a good deal?
The Frame doesn't go on sale terribly often — usually only around major holidays. This $70 discount leaves you with enough dough to pick up a nice soundbar too.
Why do I need this?
The Samsung Frame is more than just a TV. While it has everything you would expect from a modern screen — 1080p resolution, incredible color, and more — it also has a feature that makes it appealing even when you aren't watching TV. A built-in motion sensor detects when you walk into the room and begins displaying beautiful works of art.
You can also hang it flush against the wall so that it looks like a painting. More than that, you can shift it into Vertical Mode for art that deserves to be viewed in portrait mode. There's a subscription service you can use to display art, or you can upload family photos.
It also comes with a matte display that helps cut down on light glare and reflections, which is perfect for when you have a house full of friends and family cheering for every touchdown.
What reviewers say
"I love that it's so easy to install and it comes with everything I need to get started. All of the features are top tier! The only down side is the I didn't realize that I could get the frame in a color other than black," one user shared.
Another wrote, "It's like having a piece of art on the wall. I change it weekly and enjoy my artwork. It's a smart tv that works with all of my streaming apps and can even be accessed by my Echo. Love it! Use it everyday."
And one fan raved, "Great TV! I was tired of tvs being the black hole that sucks up the focus of the room but this tv is great to avoid that. It's very skinny and unobtrusive and people do think it's a painting of piece of art!"
More Samsung Frame deals
Samsung Frame 50-inch Smart TV$997$1,300Save $303
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)