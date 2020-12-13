Is this karate kick forced fumble vs. Giants RB Dion Lewis a legal NFL play?

This is not a fundamentally sound football play.

But it is effective.

Trailing 6-0 in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Giants drew up a run play for sparsely used running back Dion Lewis. After taking the handoff, Lewis was met by Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts, who kicked the football out of his hands.

Yes — he kicked actually kicked the ball while Lewis was carrying it.

The Cardinals picked up the loose ball and scored a touchdown four plays later to extend their lead to 13-0.

So ... is that legal?

If it was deliberate it was not. Per Section 5, Article II of the NFL rulebook, “No player may deliberately kick a loose ball or a ball that is in a player’s possession.”

So either the officials didn’t see Fitts’ kick. Or they determined that he didn’t do it on purpose. According to Fox’s NFL rules analyst Dean Blandino, officials can’t use replay to determine Fitts’ intent on the play.

So if they didn’t determine that he kicked the ball on purpose in real time, there was no changing their minds no matter how intentional it may have looked on video review.

For the Giants, it was their second turnover of the day after a Jones fumble on the opening drive. As they find themselves in a battle for the NFC East, it could end up being a costly one.

Dion Lewis fumbled after a Cardinals defender kicked the ball. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

