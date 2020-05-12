Is new Houston Texans running back David Johnson a total fade this fantasy football season?

In a trade many deemed unthinkable, the Houston Texans sent All-World wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals during this offseason.

The main piece in their return: former All-Pro running back, David Johnson.

It feels like a millennia ago, but we aren’t too far removed from David Johnson being an elite running back option — an easy first-round draft pick in fantasy football.

But those days are apparently long gone, as Johnson has been a shadow of his former self the past few seasons.

In the video above, Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon wonder about the running back’s outlook now that he has a fresh start on a new team.

Is opportunity share enough for David Johnson in 2020? He’s definitely going to get it with the Texans. In a recent expert Best Ball draft, Matt selected David Johnson in the seventh round, and while he wasn’t exactly happy to do so, he admits that volume in both the run game and the receiving game — which Johnson will definitely need if he has any chance of returning to former glory — will be there in Houston (if for no other reason than Bill O’Brien trying to make the trade look better, says Dalton!).

So, while he’s clearly not the same runner he once was, getting Johnson — a starting RB with the volume to match — so late in a draft is still not a bad way to go.