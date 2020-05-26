Is new Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst about to replicate Austin Hooper's 2019 breakout?

Austin Hooper was a pleasant surprise in 2019 at the fantasy tight end position, finishing as the sixth-highest scoring player at the position. So, when Hooper joined the Cleveland Browns and the Falcons filled his void with Hayden Hurst, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, most fantasy managers were understandably pleased.

Hurst has flashed throughout his career, and it’s easy to think he’ll just slide into Hooper’s role and deliver similar production. But should you bank on that?

Liz Loza reveals her thoughts on new Falcon Hurst in the video above.

Yes, Hurst has the size and the draft pedigree to live up to our fantasy expectations (and then some). He’s also seemingly taken it upon himself to make sure he gets acclimated to his new quarterback, as it was reported that Hurst has been traveling to Atlanta to catch passes from Matt Ryan.

This will surely help him (at least, somewhat) in what’s expected to be a modified offseason and training camp, but as his 123.4 ADP continues to climb (and it will) and more and more drafters expect a Hooper-like season from Hurst, Liz explains how she would rather go for tight ends with safer floors who cost around the same as Hurst, like Mike Gesicki and Jonnu Smith.