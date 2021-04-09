Is Kyrie Irving the most skilled player we’ve ever seen in the NBA?

I’ve said before that no player makes the game look more impossible than Kyrie. It seems like every few games he pulls off something that we have to rewind a couple of times simply to understand what has happened in front of us.

He can pull up from deep on a dime, is cash from mid-range, has an unmatched handle, and when it comes to finishing at the rim, he has the deepest bags we seen full of infinite moves.

I’m not saying he’s the best scorer. He’s not even the best scorer on his team. That designation belongs to Kevin Durant. But KD’s a 7-footer with a jumper and handle. And almost every player who is a better scorer than Kyrie has a genetic make-up closer to a Monstar than an actual human.

Kyrie is 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, and half the time I forget he can even dunk.

We always talk about how different he is, and thank god for that. The way he sees things is what sets him apart, it’s what makes him special.

His mind is the reason there is nothing anybody has ever done before him with a basketball that he can’t do. He’s the Shang Tsung of the hoop world. He can do everything he’s ever seen before him and more.

