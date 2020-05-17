Is hype about to make Clyde Edwards-Helaire too expensive in fantasy football drafts?

When the Kansas City Chiefs selected running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU in the 2020 NFL Draft, most fantasy football fans rejoiced.

Another weapon for Patrick Mahomes to use? At the running back position, no less? Yes, please!

Any RB attached to a Mahomes-offense is set to be a valuable fantasy asset. But then, head coach Andy Reid came out and said that CEH could be even better than Brian Westbrook. Let the hype train roll.

But is that kind of fanfare about to send CEH’s draft price into the stratosphere?

In the video above, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss the issue of Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s growing hype.

For Scott, the matter is simple. If the buzz around Edwards-Helaire’s potential outweighs his draft price, then he’ll probably be out on drafting the rookie (no matter how much he’d want to).

Matt agrees that sometimes hype can get in the way of things, but he’s not completely discounting CEH’s chances at living up to the billing. The question is, when will he do it? Are you willing to pay a premium price even though he might not begin to produce until, say, October?