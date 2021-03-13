Is Hartford's first-ever men's tourney appearance a sign from on high? Its coach thinks so

Pete Thamel
·7 min read

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut – At 1:17 a.m. last Wednesday, as Hartford coach John Gallagher watched film at home, he felt an earthquake rumble beneath him. Who knew that a seismic event could double as a cosmic sign of a program’s first-ever NCAA tournament bid?

Gallagher spent the past year riddled with regret over the lost opportunity of 2020. Hartford reached the America East title game for the first time in his 10-year tenure, only to have the opportunity taken away 35 minutes before the team bus left for Vermont. So earlier that day, he’d asked God for a sign while praying the rosary at Holy Family Catholic Retreat Center in Farmington.

The greater Hartford area isn’t exactly located on the San Andreas Fault, so the rumble of the earthquake hit Gallagher much harder than the 1.9 it registered on the Richter scale. And he became more convinced of the cosmic nature of his plea when he next spoke to Father Terry Kristofak of Holy Family. “He said, ‘You know the epicenter was right there, two miles below the Mary statue.’”

Whether it was karma, coincidence or the divine will depend on the retelling of the story. But Hartford collided with history on Saturday afternoon. The No. 4 Hawks beat No. 6 UMass Lowell, 64-50, in the America East final to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time in 37 years of Division I play.

In the telling and retelling of the story – and Gallagher specializes in elongated telling and retelling – there’s certainly room for celestial embellishment. “One day,” joked Penn coach Steve Donahue, “his life is going to be a movie.”

One year after the pandemic seized Hartford’s generational opportunity, which Gallagher called a “cruel joke,” everything aligned for the Hawks. They upset Vermont in the semifinals last weekend and got 19 points from graduate student Traci Carter and 17 from senior Austin Williams to pull away on Saturday. The rumble proved prophetic.

Hartford coach John Gallagher shouts instructions to his players during a game against Bowling Green on Dec. 31, 2019. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Hartford coach John Gallagher shouts instructions to his players during a game against Bowling Green on Dec. 31, 2019. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

And with the win, the NCAA tournament became a much more colorful place. Gallagher, 43, resonates as one of the sport’s most over-the-top characters, the outsized caricature of the over-caffeinated and fast-talking coach in a profession defined by them. Gallagher is a spigot of energy with a personality bigger than his Final Four bar tabs. Someone needs to warn the press conference stenographers in Indianapolis to ice their hands in preparation.

“Does Indianapolis actually know who is arriving?” Gallagher said after the game. “I just looked at my phone and there’s 472 text messages. And every one of them is coming to the game.”

Don’t laugh. Gallagher is one of the game’s most enthusiastic and relentless connectors, one of 53 first cousins from the Delco area outside Philadelphia who had an estimated 750 people at his wedding. (Everyone from the Pump Brothers to Denzel Washington was invited.) “John has 100 best friends,” Donahue said.

Gallagher has preached the theme of neighborhood during his 11 seasons at Hartford, and his neighborhood is about go national. Don’t worry, he’ll find a way to still chat with everyone.

Amid the postgame celebration, Gallagher sprinted over to the four-person cleaning crew to celebrate with them. He hugged Triscia Wright, the custodian who services the Smith Center, like she’d scored the winning basket. “It meant the world to me,” she said. “I always feel welcome and a part of the team.”

A few minutes later, he screamed to the upper deck of the empty Chase Arena to veteran local columnist Jeff Jacobs of the Connecticut Post: “Jeff! We did it. We did it. Yes!” After that, he FaceTimed his parents on the court and yelled to his team: “Hey guys, this is my dad and my mom. Say HEY!"

“We’re the firefighter, the cop, the blue-collar fans who wants to bring their kid to the game,” he said of the Hartford community. “This means a lot to a lot of people."

Gallagher holds a rare reverence for coaches. Have a few beers with him, and he’ll attempt to convince you that former Lafayette coach Fran O'Hanlon is John Wooden, Penn coach Steve Donahue — or “Stevie” as he calls him — is Henry Iba and former St. Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli, his college coach, is Phog Allen.

Gallagher name-checked enough coaches who helped him along the way in a conversation with Yahoo Sports this week that he practically read the NABC directory – David Pauley (former University of the Sciences), Bob Burton (former Cal State Fullerton), Fran Dunphy (Temple AD), Speedy Morris (La Salle) and Joe Mihalich (Hofstra). “I was like a wild horse,” he said. “They literally, literally made me who I am.”

And after coaching 666 games — a devilish coincidence that promoted a sign of the cross — as an assistant and head coach, he’ll be on the sideline in his first NCAA tournament. “He’s exploding,” said Hartford assistant Tim Brooks.

That passion has made Gallagher the heartbeat of a group of coaches that go by the Motley Crew, bonded by Final Four trips, sitting together at AAU games and, of course, listening to endless stories from Johnny Gal. During COVID-19, those conversations switched from barstools and bleachers to Zoom, where the group would gather twice a week.

“We’d talk basketball for two or three hours and sometimes it would flow into happy hour for another two or three hours,” says Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser. “It was therapeutic."

Brown coach Mike Martin, who worked at Penn with Gallagher, sent him a video text this morning to wish him luck. Martin knew he’d be tightly wound, so he hummed out the CBS theme song a cappella and asked how many times he’d watched the Selection Sunday Show and heard it. “This morning you do it, brother,” Martin said. “Enjoy it. Your team is ready. We all love you. You are ready for the NCAA tournament.”

The sweet gesture spoke to Gallagher’s role as the heartbeat of a teeming group of friends. Gallagher is so loyal he walked up to Loyola Chicago athletic director Steve Watson during their Final Four run and embarked on some impromptu contraction negotiations for Moser. “I’m going to make this easy for you,” he told the unsuspecting AD. “Ten years at $1.5 million. Let’s not mess around here.”

There’s a soft side as well. Arkansas assistant David Patrick told the story of Gallagher going with him to clean out his mother’s home in Australia after she passed from breast cancer. “He was part of that for me, helping talk me through it,” Patrick said. “I couldn’t really be there with her at the end. He helped close my house down. That’s a bond you don’t have with other coaches.”

The next time Gallagher can gather with his crew, they’ll toast the accomplishment, relive the America East run and, likely, chuckle at a few of Gallagher's lines while on a bigger stage. “We’re not going to Indy to say hello to people,” said the coach who says hello to everyone. “We’re going to win.”

The Hawks (15-8) could end up in one of the First Four games. They won’t be higher than a No. 16 seed. The safest prediction — at least until there’s another earthquake — is that they’ll be undefeated in the news conferences.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Rick Pitino back in NCAA tournament as Iona wins MAAC title

    Rick Pitino is now the third coach to take five different programs to the NCAA tournament.

  • Dustin Johnson gets robbed after shot bounces off flagstick and goes directly into the water

    Dustin Johnson hit a beautiful shot that ended in disaster.

  • March Madness: 5 opponents to avoid on Selection Sunday

    Here are the teams that will be underrated, and a nightmare for those that end up having to play them.

  • 5 biggest decisions facing the NCAA men's tournament selection committee

    Is Illinois a No. 1 seed? How will COVID-19 impact this year's seeding? Here are the key questions facing the selection committee this season.

  • No. 9 Buckeyes edge No. 4 Michigan, make Big Ten title game

    Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. just wanted a second chance at his home-state team. On Saturday, the former Michigan prep star made sure it counted. Washington had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, helping the No. 9 Buckeyes fend off the fourth-ranked Wolverines for a 68-67 victory and a trip to the Big Ten Tournament title game.

  • Michigan basketball's loss to OSU has folks blasting final 3-point attempt, Juwan Howard

    What's being said about that ending between Michigan baksetball and Ohio State in the early Big Ten semifinal in Indianapolis.

  • Phillies trim spring training roster, send 7 players to minor leagues

    The Phillies optioned seven players, six of them pitchers, to the minors.

  • Down 15, No. 6 Alabama rallies past Tennessee in SEC semis

    Bad as Alabama looked while trailing by 15 points, Herbert Jones still believed the Crimson Tide could shift momentum by stringing baskets and stops together. Jones scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 6 Alabama rallied from a big deficit in the final 17 minutes to beat Tennessee 73-68 Saturday in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Jahvon Quinerly added 19 points, including two free throws with 15.5 seconds left, to help the Crimson Tide hang on.

  • America's Cup 2021: Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa locked at 3-3 but low action racing pattern continues

    New Zealand and Luna Rossa shared the spoils yet again on day three of the 36th America’s Cup match on Saturday, making it 3-3 in the first-to-seven series. The pattern is becoming uncanny: one boat gets ahead at the start, and goes on to win by a nautical mile. Then the other one comes back and does the exact same thing. Luna Rossa won the first race on Saturday after deploying their famous ‘high, slow mode’ - the same mode they used to good effect against Ineos Team UK in last month’s Prada Cup - in light conditions of between 8-9 knots after both boats found themselves early for their passage back to the start line and were forced to slow down. It was New Zealand who struggled to get back up on their foils and racing again. America's Cup 2021 boats: How do they work and what is foiling? Although the hosts kept the gap steady throughout the race, there were no passing lanes on Course A and Luna Rossa made no mistakes, hogging the favoured left side of the course which was unaffected by the fleet of spectator boats and taking any opportunity they could to give their rivals a hard time. “I don’t want to gybe too early as I want to give him ‘gas’ at the top,” Luna Rossa’s Francesco Bruni was heard to say to his co-helm Jimmy Spithill as they discussed the rounding of one mark and the possibility of giving New Zealand’s helmsman Pete Burling a bit of dirty air. Luna Rossa eventually took victory by 18 seconds to grab a 3-2 lead. It was a very different story in race six of the series as Luna Rossa hit a light patch after a gybe in the pre-start box and really struggled to get back up to speed, arriving late to the line. New Zealand were already long gone. By the top mark the Kiwi boat was 51 seconds ahead, a physical distance of around 800 m on the water. And the gap only increased from there, New Zealand winning by a massive 1min41sec to level the series up again at 3-3. “We were happy with our positioning; unfortunately we got caught in a light spot and couldn’t get the boat going back to the line, almost a reversal of the first race,” Spithill said. “There weren’t a lot of passing lines from then on. It’s a bit of a minefield out there from the start box and we couldn’t get the boat to accelerate.”

  • Bill Lester to return to Truck Series for first NASCAR start since 2007

    Lester, 60, was the third Black driver to race in the NASCAR Cup Series when he made two starts in 2006.

  • Facing cap crunch, Chiefs reportedly restructure Patrick Mahomes' record $450 million contract

    It took eight months for the NFL's biggest contract to need re-working.

  • Queen tells kids studying space of meeting Soviet cosmonaut

    Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. The monarch, who invited Gargarin to Buckingham Palace shortly after his historic flight in 1961, was asked what the pioneering spaceman was like, according to details of the call released by the palace Friday. Wednesday's call with students from Thomas Jones Primary School in west London came during a difficult week for the queen, after the royal family was rocked by charges of racism and insensitivity leveled at them by Prince Harry and Meghan.

  • Georgia HS coach Rush Probst put on leave after recording of pay-for-play allegations becomes public

    Probst made vague allegations about under-the-table payments for players at both Alabama and Georgia on a secret recording.

  • Basilashvili beats Bautista Agut to win Qatar Open

    Nikoloz Basilashvili downed Roberto Bautista Agut in the final of the Qatar Open for his fourth ATP title.

  • Game thread: Michigan loses to Ohio State, 68-67

    Big Ten tournament semifinal: No. 1 seed Michigan (20-3) vs. No. 4 seed Ohio State (20-8): 1 p.m.; Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; CBS; WWJ-AM (950).

  • As Virginia and Kansas get snared by COVID-19, how avoidable was this scenario?

    If the whole goal of this unusual college basketball season was to get to the NCAA tournament and to play it as normally as possible, then holding conference tournaments the second week of March was an avoidable mistake.

  • Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez deny report of break up, say they are 'working through' things

    Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019.

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • Pitino back in the NCAA Tournament with MAAC champs Iona

    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Rick Pitino's vagabond coaching career bathed in scandal and success brought him back to the NCAA Tournament. Asante Gist scored 18 points and Pitino took his fifth school to the tournament with Iona's 60-51 victory over Fairfield on Saturday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship. The 68-year-old Pitino was already the first coach to win national titles at two schools (Kentucky, Louisville) and the first to take three schools (Providence) to the Final Four.

  • Oklahoma high school announcer hurls expletives, racial slur when team kneels for national anthem

    The announcer — who called students f***ing n****** — tried to blame his outburst in part due to spiking blood sugar and his Type 1 Diabetes.