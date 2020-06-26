Is Blake Jarwin a deep sleeper to target on the loaded Dallas Cowboys offense?

There is a lot to like about the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2020. Like, A LOT.

There’s Dak Prescott, who finished second in fantasy quarterback scoring. There’s Ezekiel Elliott, who has represented a top-five running back option for what seems like forever. His backup, Tony Pollard, showed out last year too.

The Cowboys’ wide receiver corps is the stuff dreams are made of: Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and talented rookie, CeeDee Lamb.

Oh, and at tight end, the Jason Witten era is over. Now, Blake Jarwin enters 2020 as TE1.

But could Jarwin actually represent an underrated fantasy sleeper on this team?

Fantasy analysts Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon discuss his chances in the video above.

Matt definitely sees Jarwin as a deep sleeper, and a lot of it is because of the aforementioned Witten.

Witten led Dallas in red-zone targets, finished 8th among TE receptions, 10th in targets, 13th in air yards, 13th in expected fantasy points per game in 2019. Now imagine what Jarwin could do with that workload, especially considering his current draft cost (ADP 13.8) is so cheap.

Dalton also points out that not only are Randall Cobb’s departed 80+ targets up for grabs, but the Cowboys delivered 440 yards of offense per game last season. There’s a lot of love to spread around here, and if Jarwin can represent a more efficient version of 2019 Witten, he has TE1 upside in 2020.