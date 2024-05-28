Irwin's Mark Cottone wins Northeast Crown Victoria race at Jennerstown

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Starting from pole position, Irwin’s Mark Cottone won Sunday night’s Northeast Crown Victoria race at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.

The event was postponed Saturday night and moved to Sunday.

Cottone topped Mike Makalon, Jake Gracan, Jason Boncoski and Cash Shaulis in the 20-lap race that featured 15 races.

In late models, Somerset’s Jarred Barclay and Albert Francis split the two-race Jennerstown Salutes 100. Starting seventh, Barclay prevailed in the first of two features that lasted 50 laps each. He edged Barry Awtey, Garry Wiltrout, Bryan Shipp and Brandan Marhefka. Despite starting 12th, Francis prevailed in the second race. He topped Bryan Shipp, Wiltrout, Barclay and Awtey.

Somerset’s Dan Campbell started sixth, but won his second pro stock event of the season. He topped Jeff Giles, Josh Dunmyer, Aaron VanFleet and pole-sitter Darin Mauzy.

In modifieds, Anthony Aiello took the checkered flag after starting sixth. He defeated John Fama, Tom Golik, Lonnie Hoffman and Mike Carlson.

Brent Bickerstaff won in street stocks after beginning the race fourth. He beat Richard Meehleib Jr., Kelly Shaulis, pole-sitter Harold Meyers and Rick Meehleib.

In fast four-cylinders, Jerome’s Johnathan Haburcsak took the checkered flag for the second time this season after starting eighth. Haburcsak topped Travis Shaffer, Noah Hirko, pole-sitter Donald Hillegass and Allen Ohler.