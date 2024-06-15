Irwin retires as Bridewell wins at Knockhill

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell has won his first British Superbike race of the season for Honda at Knockhill, while championship leader Glenn Irwin retired.

After qualifying on pole position, Bridewell won by 2.5 seconds ahead of Scottish rider Rory Skinner and Honda's Andrew Irwin.

Irwin's podium was his first since the final round of the 2022 season at Brands Hatch.

There was disappointment for his older brother Glenn, who was forced to pull into the pits with four laps remaining after smoke started to come out of his PBM Ducati.

While Bridewell pulled clear out front in the Knockhill opener, multiple riders battled for the remaining podium places as the Irwin brothers, Skinner and the Kawasaki of Jason O'Halloran all traded places.

Bridewell's victory makes him the fifth different race winner of the season ahead of Sunday's two races at the Scottish circuit.