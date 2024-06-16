Irwin replaced by Bridewell at top of BSB standings

Glenn Irwin has endured a difficult opening two races at Knockhill [Getty Images]

Glenn Irwin has slipped to second in the British Superbikes Championship after finishing eighth in race two at Knockhill on Sunday.

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell came in third to move two points clear of Irwin as the new series leader.

Rory Skinner won in race in wet conditions and was followed in by Christian Iddon.

Carrickfergus rider Irwin retired after four laps in Saturday's opener when smoke started to come out of his PBM Ducati.

Bridewell won race one with Irwin's younger brother Andrew securing a podium place in third.

Irwin lost out by just half a point to Bridewell in last year's championship.