Irwin extends BSB lead after Donington sprint win

Glenn Irwin led from start to finish in the sprint race at Donington Park to extend his championship lead [Getty Images]

Northern Irishman Glenn Irwin extended his British Superbike Championship lead by taking victory in the sprint race at Donington Park on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Hager PBM Ducati rider led from start to finish as he held off a strong challenge from Leon Haslam over the closing laps.

Irwin's victory, his fourth win of the campaign after his treble in the previous round at Oulton Park, puts him 15 points clear of Danny Kent in the championship standards.

Kent finished fourth in Sunday's opening race as last year's champion Tommy Bridewell took the final podium spot, with Kyle Ryde and Christian Iddon completing the top six.

Ryan Vickers, who led the championship after winning the opening two races in Navarra, crashed out on lap four and was reported to have sustained a broken collarbone.

Irwin returned to the top spot of the podium after having to settle for fifth in Saturday's opener when Ryde took victory ahead of Bridewell and Haslam, in a race which had to be shortened after Iddon crashed out.

Haslam came close to securing his first British Superbike race victory since his championship winning campaign in 2018 as he finished only 0.335 seconds behind the Northern Irishman.

Ryde sits third in the championship, 19 points behind Irwin with Bridewell and Iddon a further seven points off the pace.

Irwin's brother Andrew took ninth spot which moved him up to 15th spot in the championship.

The riders will be back in action in the concluding race three at Donington at 16:15 BST.