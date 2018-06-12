Irving on reuniting with LeBron: We'll see what management decides

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving discussed the possibility of reuniting with Cleveland Cavaliers great LeBron James.

Irving forced a trade from the Cavaliers to the Celtics in August. The 26-year-old guard reportedly wanted a bigger offensive role and averaged 24.4 points per game in his first season with Boston.

But, his former team-mate James could become a free agent and rumours have swirled that Boston and James may have mutual interest.

Irving discussed the possibility of reuniting with James at a news conference on Tuesday.

"In this business, I've kind of experienced it all and I've seen a lot," Irving said (via NBA.com). "So we'll see what management decides."

Irving was selected number one overall by Cleveland in the 2011 NBA Draft. He averaged 21.6 points per game and made four All-Star teams in his six seasons with the Cavaliers.

Irving said he would not be opposed to playing with James again.

"Obviously, it's a business at the end of the day," Irving said. "Ownership and management, they're going to feel what's best for our future and I'm fully supportive of [them]. We'll see what happens."

The Celtics finished 2017-18 with a 55-27 record. They advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, where they fell to the Cavaliers in seven games.

Irving missed the entire postseason due to a knee injury.