Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

  • Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, center, greets former teammate Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown as Celtics' Daniel Theis, right, looks on before an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    1/8

    Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, center, greets former teammate Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown as Celtics' Daniel Theis, right, looks on before an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
  • Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, left, smiles as he greets former teammate Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) as Celtics' Daniel Theis, right, looks on before an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    2/8

    Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, left, smiles as he greets former teammate Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) as Celtics' Daniel Theis, right, looks on before an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
  • Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    3/8

    Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) slam dunks the ball over Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa as a result of Canada's strict travel regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    4/8

    Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) slam dunks the ball over Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa as a result of Canada's strict travel regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart as teammate DeAndre Jordan sets a pick during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    5/8

    Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart as teammate DeAndre Jordan sets a pick during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
  • Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, (18) guards Miami Heat forward Chris Silva (30) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa as a result of Canada's strict travel regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    6/8

    Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, (18) guards Miami Heat forward Chris Silva (30) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa as a result of Canada's strict travel regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, shots against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa as a result of Canada's strict travel regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    7/8

    Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, shots against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa as a result of Canada's strict travel regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
    8/8

    Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, center, greets former teammate Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown as Celtics' Daniel Theis, right, looks on before an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, left, smiles as he greets former teammate Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) as Celtics' Daniel Theis, right, looks on before an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) slam dunks the ball over Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa as a result of Canada's strict travel regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives past Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart as teammate DeAndre Jordan sets a pick during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, (18) guards Miami Heat forward Chris Silva (30) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa as a result of Canada's strict travel regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe, of Japan, shots against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors are playing their home games in Tampa as a result of Canada's strict travel regulations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
The Associated Press
·6 min read

Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing an apparent spiritual ritual waving a burning substance in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team

AP Photo transref:MAMS107, transref:MAMS103, transref:MAMS102, transref:MAMS101, transref:MAMS110, transref:TPA118, transref:TPA119, transref:TPA121

Eds: UPDATES: Updates Blazers-Nuggets game.

By The Associated Press=

Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing a spiritual cleansing ritual by waving burning sage in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team.

After receiving hugs and high-fives at midcourt before tipoff from former teammates Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and others, the Nets point guard got down to business and handed out some punishment to the Boston Celtics. Irving scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals helping the Nets rout the Celtics 113-89 Friday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

''Coming here is easy,'' Irving said. ''Basketball's the easy part. It's the external stuff.''

Irving's full game was on display.

He knocked down a 3-pointer over Semi Ojeleye from the left wing after creating a smidgeon of space with a pump fake. He drove the lane and canned a 15-foot step-back jumper with Jaylen Brown draped over him. And he delivered a picture-perfect pass to teammate Kevin Durant for another bucket.

''It's like going to another day at the job,'' Irving said. ''I'm grateful to have relationships with guys here.''

Kyrie's mother, Elizabeth Irving, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and Kyrie was welcomed into the tribe in a 2018 ceremony. Native Americans practice ''smudging,'' which is a spiritual ritual to ''cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom,'' according to WebMD.

''Just to cleanse the energy,'' Irving said after the game.

Irving opted out in the summer of 2019 and was heckled persistently when he returned to Boston with the Nets, though he didn't play because of a sore shoulder. There were no fans in the new Boston Garden on Friday night, and his introduction was greeted with a faint, fake cheer.

NETS 113, CELTICS 89

At Boston, Kevin Durant was 9 of 16 from the floor and scored 25 points and Caris LeVert had 18 points as the Nets jumped out to a 62-44 halftime lead and didn't look back. Jarrett Allen had nine points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

''Those guys are in a good position to start the season,'' coach Steve Nash said of Durant and Irving. ''Obviously it's not ideal. But considering what we've been able to put together here in 18 days, couldn't ask for much more.''

Jayson Tatum had 19 points and Jaylen Brown added 16 but the Celtics couldn't get much of a contribution with from anyone else and continued to struggle without injured point guard Kemba Walker on the court.

HEAT 117, RAPTORS 105

In Tampa, Fla., the Raptors made their debut in their temporary home, but KZ Okpala scored 24 points and Max Strus added 22 as the Heat pulled away in the second half to win.

Okpala and Strus both made six 3's for Miami. Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo scored 13 points and Tyler Herro scored 10.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler, who sat out both Heat preseason games.

Kyle Lowry made his preseason debut and scored 25 points in 27 minutes for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam scored 14 and Chris Boucher had 11 for Toronto. A handful of fans were at the game, some waving Canadian flags in tribute.

The Raptors' 2019 NBA championship banner was hanging from the rafters when they walked onto the floor of Amalie Arena.

76ERS 113, PACERS 107

At Indianapolis, the 76ers got 15 points and five assists from Shake Milton and defeated the Pacers without Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons chipped in with nine points and eight assists.

Furkah Korkmaz and Dwight Howard each added 14 points for Philadelphia.

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points and 11 rebounds in 26 minutes to lead to the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Victor Oladipo added 20 for Indiana, which was limited to 37% percent shooting from the field.

KNICKS 119, CAVALIERS 83

In New York, Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points and Kevin Knox knocked down 6 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Knicks routed the Cavaliers.

New York shot 51.7% from 3-point range to run away early. Quickly and Reggie Bullock combined to hit 6 of 9 3-point attempts in the win.

The Cavaliers got 19 points from Cedi Osman but finished with 21 turnovers while shooting 39.1%.

BULLS 105, THUNDER 103

At Oklahoma City, Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and Zach LaVine added 20 and the Bulls outscored the Thunder 34-13 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and Aleksej Pokusevski had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Bulls won despite shooting 26.8% from 3-point range.

PELICANS 127, BUCKS 113

At New Orleans, Kris Middleton made 9 of 16 shots and finished with 29 points, but the Bucks still lost to the Pelicans without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a sore back.

Zion Williamson was dominant with 31 points and nine rebounds for the Pelicans, creating even more anticipation for the start of his second NBA season. Lonzo Ball had 19 points and eight assists and Eric Bledsoe added 14 points to help lead the Pelicans to a strong outing in their final preseason game.

''It's just tight, just a little bit of starting camp and getting in shape and all kind of the normal stuff,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo's back. ''I think we're very hopeful it will resolve and not be any issue.''

NUGGETS 129, TRAIL BLAZERS 96

At Denver, the Nuggets got 24 points from Paul Millsap and 20 points and nine rebounds from Michael Porter Jr. in a rout of the Trail Blazers.

Millsap was 9 of 13 from the field and Nuggets had just nine turnovers. Bol Bol had a big game for Denver with 16 points and eight rebounds. Nikola Jokic scored 14 points and six rebounds in just 16 minutes of action in his final tuneup before the start of the regular season.

C.J. McCollum led the Blazers with 26 points on 8-of-20 shooting and Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points in the loss.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Latest Stories

  • Dwight Howard reacts to big game against Pacers, ready to help Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard reacts to his big night and he is ready to help the Sixers win this season.

  • Blake Griffin throws Thomas Bryant to floor, laughs off resulting challenge to a fight

    A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.

  • Charlie Woods ready to steal show at family event

    The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.

  • Charles Barkley on the James Harden trade package he’d accept immediately from the Nets

    Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

  • LaVar Ball, Kevin Durant get in heated exchange on The ETCs podcast

    LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.

  • Kedon Slovis throws 3 interceptions as Oregon beats No. 13 USC for Pac-12 title

    The Ducks have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

  • Warriors waive Dwayne Sutton following training camp appearance

    The Warriors on Friday waived rookies Dwayne Sutton and Kaleb Wesson and forward Axel Toupane.

  • Randy Moss: I’m the best receiver ever, T.O. is second, Jerry Rice third or fourth

    Almost everyone thinks Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. Randy Moss does not. Instead, Moss calls himself the best receiver ever, Terrell Owens second, and Rice comes in after them. Asked on Owens’ podcast who he considers the best, that’s the order Moss put them in. “I’ll put myself first, I’ll [more]

  • Joe Burrow’s dad offers revealing update on Bengals QB’s comeback

    Here's another small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • NBA GMs vote Bradley Beal as the second-best shooting guard in the league

    There's only one shooting guard in the NBA general managers think is better than Bradley Beal.

  • Rams to wear long-awaited new uniform combo vs. Jets

    The Rams will wear yellow pants with their bone jerseys for the first time ever on Sunday.

  • Jeremy Lin reportedly finalizing G League deal to return to Warriors

    Lin will need to work his way on to the Warriors' 15-man roster.

  • Marcus Mariota cashed in big on Thursday Night Football-- here's how much he made in incentives

    Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.

  • When it's Tiger Woods, the son becomes more famous than dad

    Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro about the same time and have played in some 170 tournaments around the world together. ''This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show,'' Harrington said Friday. It helped that a video on social media last year showed Charlie's smooth swing on the range at a junior tournament, along with him winning a few tournaments.

  • Here's how a potential David Price opt-out could impact Red Sox

    As the Red Sox search for free-agent help for the 2021 season, one David Price decision could potentially drop another $16 million of spending money in their pockets. John Tomase explains the dollars and cents.

  • What the Jets could possibly get in return for Sam Darnold should they move on from the quarterback

    When the Jets selected Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018 NFL Draft, Gang Green looked to be acquiring their next face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade-plus.

  • LaMelo Ball and Cole Anthony finally met each other on the hardwood

    Ball and Anthony have often been linked together over the years and the two players finally met each other on the hardwood on Thursday.

  • Week 15 Fantasy Football Preview: Winning your semis while stars get shut-down

    Liz Loza and Andy Behrens get you ready for all things Week 15 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Wayne Rooney beams with pride as his son Kai signs papers with Manchester United

    Wayne Rooney’s eldest son, Kai, has followed in his father’s footsteps and signed for Manchester United. Kai, 11, was pictured on his father’s social-media accounts having signed a Premier League academy registration to be part of United's Under-11 team. “Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son,” wrote Rooney. Rooney’s son is now at the club where he is the record goalscorer after finding the net 253 times during his 13 years at Old Trafford. His son was born in 2009 after he had started his Premier League title wins and where he won the Champions League. Earlier this year Rooney posted footage of Kai training and showing glimpses that he could have a future in football. He is the eldest of four sons, with his brothers called Klay, Kit and Cass. His mother, Coleen, was also pictured at the United signing. “Special night... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best”, she wrote on Instagram. Should he follow the path of his father, Kai will not be far away from playing senior football as Rooney was in Everton’s first-team squad at the age of 16 before announcing himself in the Premier League with the winner against Arsenal just before his 17th birthday. Following his spells back at Goodison Park and in America, he is interim manager at Derby County where he has been playing since returning from MLS. The victory against Swansea City this week was Derby’s second win since Rooney was part of the coaching team taking charge of the first team following the departure of Phillip Cocu in November. The other Championship win came against Millwall, with Rooney’s team also drawing four games. Kai is also reported to be a promising tennis player after taking up the sport during his time in America with his parents. Like father like son - the Premier League's next generation? The next few years could see a surge in sons of legends making first-team appearances, on top of those who have already started to play professionally. Here's our selection of emerging talents with Premier League pedigree in their genes. Kai Rooney, 11 (son of Wayne): Signed for Manchester United under 11s. Shaqueel van Persie, 14 (son of Robin): On the books of his dad’s first club, Feyenoord, and scored a great bicycle kick for the U15s against Ajax this year.

  • Golovkin stops Szeremeta, sets middleweight defense record

    Gennady Golovkin made his record 21st defensive of his middleweight titles Friday night, knocking down previously unbeaten Kamil Szeremeta four times before their fight was stopped after the seventh round. Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) surpassed Bernard Hopkins' division record for title defenses and retained his IBF and IBO 160-pound belts with a one-sided victory in his first fight in 14 months. The Kazakh star ended the longest ring absence of his 14-year professional career with a systematic dismantling of Poland's Szeremeta (21-1) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.