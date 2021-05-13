Breaking News:

Full 2021 NFL schedule released: Check out the matchups all 18 weeks

Irvin: Bucs-Pats in Week 4 will be most insane game in TV history

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Michael Irvin, Kurt Warner and Steve Mariucci preview the 2021 Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots during the 2021 Schedule Release. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories