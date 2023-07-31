This Irv Smith Jr. training camp highlight should have Bengals fans hyped

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a habit over the last few years of taking perceived projects at the tight end spot and having them put up great production in Joe Burrow’s offense.

C.J. Uzomah got a nice bump before heading to free agency and Hayden Hurst did the same after last year.

Irv Smith Jr. might just be next.

Smith, freed of run-based offenses, could be the latest to experience a breakout after signing with the team and taking over the role as No. 1 on the depth chart.

Especially if he keeps making wicked highlight grabs like this during a recent training camp practice, as captured by Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch:

What can Irv Smith do for the #Bengals? This play is a pretty good example. Really impressive catch. Don't think he got two feet down but still a great play. pic.twitter.com/chRdOmnVVz — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 29, 2023

There’s unwarranted offseason hype, then there’s a big grab like this that should have Bengals fans thinking about how he might be able to do the same and more with Burrow under center.

