After Irv Smith Jr. goes down with injury, Vikings trade for Jets TE Chris Herndon

The #Vikings have solved their TE issue, as they are trading for promising #Jets TE Chris Herndon in exchange for draft pick compensation, sources say. Agent @malkikawa later confirmed the deal. Herndon steps right in following Irv Smith’s knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Minnesota got some bad news when the team saw its presumptive tight end one, Irv Smith Jr., go down with an injury.

With roster cuts looming, the Vikings made quick work in the trade market to help replace some of Smith’s production in the offense.

Minnesota traded for Jets tight end Chris Herndon, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Vikings gave up draft pick compensation in exchange, though the specific picks had yet to be reported at the time this article was published.

Herndon had just 287 receiving yards in 13 starts and 16 games for New York last season. Though he has shown promise with limited targets. He had a PFF grade of 57.6.

He may be able to improve those numbers with Kirk Cousins throwing him the ball and no clear primary tight end on the Vikings offense in 2021 Overall, this move may also shed some light on how serious Smith’s injury could be for 2021.

The Vikings tight end suffered a meniscus injury. As reported by PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato, Smith will either be out 2-4 weeks if the surgery is a Meniscectomy and will be out for 6-8 months if the surgery is a Meniscus Repair.

Tyler Conklin was seen as the tight end two before Smith’s injury. He still has a chance at the first tight end role, but now he has some strong competition.