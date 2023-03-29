Irv Smith Jr. believes he could be missing piece to a Super Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings saw their second-round pick from 2019 Irv Smith Jr. sign with the Cincinnati Bengals late on Monday night. Leaving the Vikings felt inevitable due to the trade for T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline last October.

When speaking about signing with the Bengals to reporters on Tuesday, Smith Jr. believes that he could be the missing piece to a Super Bowl.

“Having a relationship with Ja’Marr [Chase], getting to play with Joe Burrow and those guys speaks for itself,” said Smith Jr. “I’ve watched a lot of Bengals games over the years. I wanted to be a part of this opportunity to chase a ring and be a part of something special … I feel like I’m almost the missing piece to get us that Super Bowl.”

I think adding Smith Jr. being the missing piece is a little obtuse, but hyping up your new team is priority number one when you have that introduction to the local media. A field stretching tight end that can be flexed out into the slot and in the backfield would add another element to the Bengals offense that will take pressure off of Chase and Tee Higgins.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire