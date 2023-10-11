'Irv who?' How Jackson State running back Irv Mulligan so quickly became a well-known name in the SWAC

Many Jackson State fans were saying, "Irv who?" It was understandable.

Running back Irv Mulligan committed to Jackson State football during the 2022 signing period as a transfer from Wofford College in South Carolina. He played three seasons for the Terriers, leading the team in rushing his final two seasons. But he did not play last season for the Tigers, taking a gap year because of a death in his family, and brought little buzz into 2023.

Besides, Jackson State had power running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson coming back. Wilkerson finished third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rushing with 1,151 yards with nine touchdowns. For depth, the team had speedster J.D. Martin.

Mulligan was not at SWAC Media Day nor listed as a starter when JSU opened the season against South Carolina State in the Cricket MEAC-SWAC Challenge Kickoff.

It took him one carry to have Tigers fans speaking his name. On Jackson State’s first series against S.C. State, Mulligan took a handoff from quarterback Jason Brown and dashed 46 yards to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead less than two-and-a-half minutes into the game.

That was the start Mulligan needed. As the Tigers (4-2, 2-1) enter their homecoming game against Alabama State (2-3, 1-2) on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+), Mulligan leads the SWAC in rushing with 611 yards and has five touchdowns in 108 carries.

“Irv has been Irv,” Jackson State coach T.C. Taylor said. “He has been solid week in and week out for us. The kid just plays the game the right way and plays behind his pads.”

Mulligan has been a difference-maker with his hard-running style, always leaning forward looking to initiate contact with the defender. But he also has speed. In a tight game against Bethune-Cookman, Mulligan sprinted to a 66-yard touchdown after being hit in the backfield.

“Irv just loves football,” Taylor said. “Irv is grateful for the opportunity to be here at Jackson State. He shows us week in and week out.”

