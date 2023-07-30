Irsay says Colts won't make Taylor deal

Jul. 29—WESTFIELD — The ongoing contract saga between Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts reached a nadir Saturday with the 24-year-old running back requesting a trade after a meeting with team owner Jim Irsay, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Within hours of the report, Irsay texted Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer to deny interest in trading Taylor.

"We're not trading Jonathan ... end of discussion," Irsay wrote. "Not now and not in October!"

The owner and running back sat together on a bus adjacent to the practice fields just beyond the northern most end zone for the majority of the sold-out 90-minute training camp practice at Grand Park.

Irsay met with media after the sit down but offered no information on the details of the conversation.

"It was just a good conversation, and we're just hopeful and going forward, looking forward to a great season, hoping Jonathan's a big part of that," Irsay said.

Taylor has been in a stand-off with the team since he reported to training camp Tuesday and was immediately placed on the physically unable to perform list.

The running back had surgery to repair a high ankle sprain in January but was widely expected to be ready for the start of camp.

Adding to the intrigue is a depressed market at the position around the NFL. The New York Giants agreed to a one-year deal reportedly worth $11 million with Saquon Barkley earlier this week after he balked at signing the franchise tag tender. The Las Vegas Raiders remain at a standstill with 2022 leading rusher Josh Jacobs after he was hit with the franchise tag.

Taylor is scheduled to make $4.304 million under the final year of his rookie deal this fall. He was hopeful of reaching a long-term agreement with Indianapolis, but Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder on Wednesday the team has made no official offer and wanted to wait until the end of the season to negotiate a possible extension.

Holder also reported the trade request was first broached by Taylor's camp Tuesday and was not declined outright.

"My responsibility is to represent every single player on the team," Irsay said. "I represent each player, and it's my responsibility to be fair and to make sure everyone's treated as fairly as they can be to get their piece of the cap, and I don't take that job lightly. It's a great responsibility, and you try to be as fair as you possibly can be with the whole football team.

"So, again, I'm hopeful and it's my hope that we have an outstanding year, that Jonathan and Anthony Richardson have a chance to do great things along with the football team we have."

The unraveling between the player and the team happened at a lightning pace.

As recently as April, after Richardson was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Irsay was talking excitedly about the "dynamic duo" his new quarterback could form with his record-setting running back.

By June, Taylor was saying he wanted to stay in Indianapolis while hinting he wasn't feeling the love in return.

It all came to a head Saturday with the official public acknowledgement of the trade request.

The Colts have Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Jake Funk and rookies Evan Hull and Zavier Scott on the depth chart behind Taylor.

But none have come close to the production Taylor has displayed during his three NFL seasons.

He set single-season franchise records with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021 and has 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry for his career.

Speaking before the trade request was reported, first-year Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he had no timetable for Taylor to come off the PUP list and is moving forward with the players on the field in the meantime.

"I mean, that's my obligation as the head coach is to coach the football team," Steichen said. "I've got a lot of guys that I've gotta coach and get ready to go, and so that's how I've gotta deal with that and that's my mindset."