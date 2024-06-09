Ironmen 'winning with everything right now'

Jun. 8—Jack Gibson told a story after Danville's state playoff win Thursday that sounded at least part fairytale.

It went like this ...

Early in the season, the Ironmen had a glaring issue at third base. They made a rash of April errors at the hot corner, including three that cost them dearly in a nine-inning loss at Mifflinburg.

It became the most vulnerable position in the Valley, and it threatened to plague Danville in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II race and beyond.

Then one day, Gibson says, the regular third baseman approached Danville coach Devin Knorr about making a change. Seems the player's father noticed junior Matt Acor handling himself well at third in practices and suggested that his son consider shifting to the outfield.

Imagine — with so many examples of parents meddling for selfish reasons — a parent persuading his son to make such a request for the good of the team.

Sounds like fiction but it's not, and the Ironmen have played solid-to-strong defense over the latter half of a 19-win, district championship season.

"Our pitchers are going to throw strikes, occasionally get strikeouts and that's the cherry on top," said Gibson, a senior catcher. "But we know if the pitchers throw strikes and the other team hits the ball, we're going to be able to make plays."

Danville won its sixth consecutive game Thursday, beating District 12 champion Conwell-Egan in a PIAA Class 4A quarterfinal, 2-0. The Ironmen matched the program's high-water mark, having qualified for the state semis in 2011 and 2003. They'll be seeking their first state final berth Monday against District 1 champion Holy Ghost Prep (16-8).

"Our kids, all year — whether they're playing from behind or from in front — our kids are fighters," said Knorr. "This team competes harder than most teams I've ever coached. They're just out there battling every single day, every single inning.

"We're at a point now where, and we'll see what happens, but we're one win away from having an opportunity to play for a state championship ... and that's what you dream of as a player."

If the question is whether Danville is winning games with its bats, its arms or its gloves, the answer is a resounding yes.

Just look at the last three games.

The Ironmen pounded 10 hits (three for extra bases) while scoring 12 times to beat Montoursville for their first district crown since 2011. They then played flawless defense — handling 20 chances for putouts — to back Garrett Hoffman's five-hitter while topping Scranton Prep in the state tournament's first round. On Thursday, with the exception of an outfield bobble that allowed a Conwell-Egan batter to take an extra base, the Danville defense was terrific again as Cole Duffy and Wyatt Shultz combined on a four-hit shutout.

"We're winning with everything right now," said Duffy. "We're hitting the crap out the ball; we're not making the errors anymore; and the arms are really coming around on the mound. We're really coming together.

"We've been playing good, team baseball. We're all here for each other, and we all want to be great."

Nineteen wins are Danville's most in Knorr's 18 seasons, and the most since the program record of 23 in 2003. Knorr's previous best was a 15-8 season that ended with a 3-1 loss to Salisbury in the 2011 PIAA Class 2A semifinals.

"We are playing our best baseball at this time of year, and that's how it's designed to be," said Knorr, the catcher on Southern Columbia's 1994 Class 2A semifinal squad and an assistant coach on the Tigers' 2000 Class A state championship team. "I think as a group they are locked into competing at a high level. These kids compete so hard, and we've become a team that can win different ways. We win a district championship by slugging it out. In the state playoffs, we're playing clean defense and getting good pitching performances. There's a variety of ways that we can win games, and I think that's a sign of a really good baseball team.

"Figure out ways to win. That's what we've got to do."

Holy Ghost Prep bashed its way to the state semis. The Firebirds crushed District 12 runner-up Constitution 20-0 in three innings in the opener, and drubbed District 2 champion Dallas 14-5 in Friday's quarterfinal. They have a .293 team batting average and score 7.4 runs per game. The Ironmen counter with a .324 average and 7.4 runs per game.

"I believe we're peaking, as they say, at the right time," said Gibson. "That's definitely what it is, but we've been working really hard since January so we know we've had this in us the entire year. Through our ups and downs in the regular season, we just knew if we're going to peak it was going to be right now.

"I'm super-proud of these boys, (but) we're still writing right now. We've still got two more chapters to write in our book."

And it's a true story, even if some of it seems like a fairytale.