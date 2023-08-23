Irondequoit thrilled for return of leadership and a star: Top players, what to know

Irondequoit has a lot to be excited about.

Leadership and dedication to offseason workouts, and the return of one of the Eagles' best players from injury, has coach Dan Fichter excited to bounce back from a .500 season.

Isaiah Ballard, Jordan Nolan and Cameron Freeman are "fantastic" leaders with high football IQs. Ballard (6-2, 225 pounds) missed time last year but is one of Section V's better two-way players at defensive end and tight end. He's stronger, faster, and may split out wide with his basketball background. Nolan (5-7, 160) is a coach on the field at safety and receiver. Freeman (6-0, 175) is a junior outside linebacker with good speed and the keen ability to track down runners in the open field, which should make him a good college player.

Junior quarterback Taiden Makubire has shown an early grasp of the offense, and his leadership has been a "pleasant surprise". Junior Myles Wynn (5-8, 175), a 100-meter sprinter, will be the primary running back and remains one of Irondequoit's best linebackers.

Veteran linemen Evan Shaper, Aron Thompson and Nick Warda will team up with "huge" former JV players on offensive line — coached by former Aquinas coach Derek Annechino — and defensive front. Mike linebacker Serah Hall brings energy, and inside linebacker Cam Miller (6-0, 210) may be the Eagles' most "underrated" player.

"I have really good kids. Forget football. They're good humans. I'm excited about that," Fichter said.

Irondequoit football at a glance

Head coach: Dan Fichter (11th season.).

Classification: Class A

Last season’s record: 4-4 (Lost to Brockport in quarterfinals).

Last Section V championship: 2018.

Irondequoit football schedule for 2023 season

Friday, Sept. 1: at Greece Athena, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: vs. Wilson, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: at Brockport, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Eastridge, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: at Victor, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: at Irondequoit, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13: at Webster Schroeder, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: vs. Brighton, 6 p.m.

Marquee matchups for Irondequoit

Irondequoit will try to avenge last year's overtime loss to Greece Athena in the season opener. Fichter expects this year's contest to be the latest in a long line of competitive Eagles-Trojans games. Class A is unforgiving every week, but Irondequoit especially looks forward to playing new coaching staffs from the likes of Eastridge and Wilson.

"You can't make a lot of mistakes. Everyone plays hard and fast and are getting better. We're ready for the grind," Fichter said.

Irondequoit's top returning players

WR/OLB Cameron Freeman, WR/FS Jordan Nolan, TE/DE Isaiah Ballard, LT/DE Evan Shaper, FB/LB Cam Miller, LG Aron Thompson, T Nick Warda, MLB Serah Hall, RB/LB/DB Myles Wynn.

A look back: Irondequoit football

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Irondequoit football 2023 schedule, top players, preview