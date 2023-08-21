Iron Men: Top Fort Collins-area football players to watch this season

Colorado high school football is back this week.

There's plenty of anticipation for this season in the Fort Collins area, with the state's top-ranked recruit in our backyard and a pair of new coaches taking the reins at city schools.

Who will continue to stand out? Who will emerge to join these players as local stars?

Here are 13 local football players to watch on the gridiron this fall:

Gage Ginther, Fossil Ridge

Fossil Ridge's Gage Ginther (78) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

The SaberCats are replacing a large, talented senior class and have a new head coach.

But they've still got Ginther, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound left tackle who is Colorado's top-ranked Class of 2024 football recruit and a Tennessee commit. He'll by the linchpin for this Fossil Ridge offense, which still has ascendant skill players galore.

Expect the SaberCats to rely on Ginther to gash opposing defenses as they look to match or exceed last season's program-best 9-3 record.

Fossil's quiet 'enforcer': Top-rated Colorado recruit Gage Ginther plays with 'mean streak'

Colton Mills-Younger, Poudre

Poudre's Colton Mills-Younger (47) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium in Timnath on Aug. 1.

The Impalas' senior tight end has a strong claim as the most versatile player in Fort Collins. Poudre coaches say they have to actively pull him off the field.

He's coming off an all-conference season at tight end, as the 6-foot-3 Mills-Younger caught 45 passes for 503 yards. On defense, he racked up 74 tackles and forced three fumbles as a defensive end. And to cap it off, he's a pretty good place kicker, too, making more than 90% of his total attempts with a long of 40 yards.

If you watch Poudre this season, you can't miss Mills-Younger.

Poudre football: Biggest questions facing the Impalas for the 2023 season

Abe Chatila, Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain's Abe Chatila (4) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

One of the best running backs in Colorado is back for his senior season.

Chatila was a monster on the ground for Rocky Mountain last fall, rushing for 1,486 yards and 12 scores in 10 regular-season games. He was the fourth-leading rusher in Class 5A.

He's a versatile back who can churn his legs through defenders or juke around them. Those moves will be tested this year with a mostly-new Lobos offensive line, but the offense will undoubtedly run through Chatila under new head coach Phil Underwood.

Rocky Mountain football: Biggest questions facing the Lobos for the 2023 season

Joe Cottingham, Fort Collins

Fort Collins' Joe Cottingham shows off his jumping skills at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

The Lambkins' senior can leap out of the gym (or track, or field). Cottingham threw down some huge dunks for Fort Collins' Great 8 basketball team and finished third in the Class 5A high jump last spring.

That ability absolutely translates to the gridiron, with Cottingham catching 35 balls for 303 yards and two scores last season. Those numbers should go up after Nicky Maguire's departure, with Collins coach Matt Yemm saying the staff wants the senior star to touch the ball 15 times per game.

Fort Collins football: Biggest questions facing the Lambkins for the 2023 season

Mikey Munn, Windsor

Windsor's Mikey Munn (41) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

The rangy safety is as good as it gets for defensive backs in Northern Colorado.

The senior is a Swiss Army knife for the Windsor defense, as they can move him into the box in run support or rely on his great ball instincts to make plays against the pass.

Last season, Munn had 80 tackles, three interceptions, 14 pass break-ups, forced two fumbles and recovered two more. Windsor's defense should be its strength, and Munn is a big reason why.

Windsor football: Biggest questions facing the Wizards for the 2023 season

Colton Pawlak, Fossil Ridge

Fossil Ridge's Colton Pawlak (2) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

The Coloradoan's selection for local Offensive Player of the Year last season was just a sophomore.

Pawlak made the choice easy, though. He accounted for 24 touchdowns and nearly 2,000 yards of offense, starring at running back and filling in at quarterback for four games due to injury.

It doesn't appear Fossil and new head coach Chris Tedford plans to use Pawlak at quarterback, but touches won't be an issue. The SaberCats will try to get Pawlak and fellow back Jake Toshcoff the ball in space and let them work.

Cash Altschwager, Wellington

Wellington's Cash Altschwager pushes off Timnath defender Evan Vasa as he dives over the goal line for a third-quarter touchdown on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at PSD Stadium in Timnath.

Altschwager is another super-versatile offensive star for Wellington, though he is also a ballhawk on defense.

The junior running back had more than 1,500 total yards (rushing and receiving) and 13 touchdowns last year, and that was with an undersized Eagles O-line that should be much-improved this season. If that wasn't enough, Altschwager also had 46 tackles and picked off eight passes as a defensive back.

Altschwager is one of Northern Colorado's most dynamic players, regardless of class.

Cade Geist, Timnath

Timnath's Cade Geist (52) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

Geist was impressive enough as a freshman to earn a 2A all-state honorable mention, wreaking some havoc on opposing offenses as a defensive lineman.

Numbers don't convey his full impact, but he had 43 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles while often getting double-teamed and playing two ways at the fullback spot.

Given Timnath's offseason growth on the lines, expect Geist to have a big sophomore season.

Timnath football: Biggest questions facing the Cubs for the 2023 season

Brody VanCleave, Poudre

Poudre's Brody VanCleave (17) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

The senior outside linebacker/edge rusher is the Impalas' rock on defense.

Head coach Eric Tonkin and staff love to move VanCleave around and get him flying to the ball. It led to a monster junior year, as he had 124 tackles, 12 sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

His ability to shed blocks and match up with linemen or overpower blocking receivers sets the tone for Poudre's physical defense.

Michael DeLap, Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain's Michael DeLap (54) is photographed at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

The senior Lobos lineman is described as having "caveman strength" by his teammates.

Watch him play and the assessment is spot on. At defensive end, he's Rocky's run-stopper, setting the edge and allowing his linebackers to get downhill behind him. DeLap can also go pound-for-pound with offensive tackles, and was able to pile up four tackles for loss and three sacks last year.

Don't be surprised if DeLap also helps the Lobos replace departed offensive-line standouts like Ethan Thomason and Zane Feltz.

Kevin Lozano, Fort Collins

Fort Collins' Kevin Lozano leaps for a picture at the Coloradoan's high school football Media Day at PSD Stadium on Aug. 1.

This selection is less about past production and more about opportunity and potential.

Lozano only got 12 carries as a junior, but he's poised for a breakout senior season as the Lambkins' featured back. Yemm said Lozano is one of the shiftiest backs he's coached and can make defenders look foolish if they don't wrap up the 5-foot-7 back.

For an offense that struggled to run at times last year, Lozano could be the Lambkins' answer.

Tanner Gray, Wellington

Wellington football quarterback Tanner Gray runs the ball during the fourth quarter against Timnath on Friday, September 16, 2022, at PSD Stadium in Timnath, Colo.

Good luck bringing this guy down. Gray is only a sophomore but he stands at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds.

And he plays quarterback, forming a potent backfield duo with Altschwager for Wellington. While he mainly rumbled on the ground last year, he ran for 636 yards and six TDs while throwing for six more.

Wellington coach Travis Peeples expects to throw more this year, giving Gray more chances to shine while also opening up more running lanes for him to crash through.

Colton Pieper, Windsor

Windsor junior Colton Pieper (61) is congratulated by teammates on the sideline after forcing a fumble near the goal line during a playoff game at H.L. Dudley Field on Friday Nov. 4, 2022.

Pieper is the Wizards' best lineman and their backfield disruptor. At defensive end, the senior can use his quickness to beat offensive tackles or battle through them to reach ball-carriers.

Last season, Pieper had 96 tackles (12 for a loss), five sacks and forced two fumbles for an opportunistic Windsor defense that uses big plays to swing momentum. Expect Pieper and edge rushing running-mate Brock Paquet to cause more offensive issues this fall.

Bonus names to know:

Jake Toshcoff, Fossil Ridge

Vince Hochhalter, Timnath

Eastin Hubbard, Windsor

Gio Marconi, Rocky Mountain

Ryan Vandever, Poudre

Trenton Kincaid, Fossil Ridge

Quincy Elmore, Fort Collins

Brock Paquet, Windsor

Marcus Mozer, Fossil Ridge

Brady Brown, Poudre

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado high school football: Top Fort Collins-area players to watch in 2023