Iron men: The 12 longest-tenured UFC fighters on the current roster

Two of the longest-tenured fighters, Ed Herman and Clay Guida, step into the cage Saturday at UFC on ESPN 44 after nearly two decades with the promotion.

The majority of UFC fighters don’t last a decade under the promotion’s banner. It’s a difficult feat, but a handful of athletes on the roster have done that. In fact, some are even nearing the 17-year mark.

Some fighters have defied the odds and Father Time in their journey through the world’s top MMA organization. While some of these decade-plus fighters have earned or fought for titles, others have never reached that peak but have figured out how to evolve enough to stay put on the promotion’s roster.

Scroll below to see the 12 longest-tenured fighters on the promotion’s roster.

It’s important to note: This list is based on continuous tenure with the promotion. Fighters who left the promotion, competed elsewhere, and came back are only eligible from the point in which they kicked off their current UFC stint.

Additionally, the fighters need to be on the promotion’s active roster. Fighters who have retired, but the UFC still have the rights to, are ineligible.

The “tenure” is considered to start the date of the first fight of the stint, not at the point of contract signing.

12. Charles Oliveira

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charles Oliveira defends against Justin Gaethje during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 33

UFC debut: Aug. 1, 2010 at UFC on Versus 2

Number of UFC fights: 30

Record: 33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC

10. Court McGee - tie

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 15: (R-L) Court McGee punches Ramiz Brahimaj in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Age: 38

UFC debut: June 16, 2010 at The TUF 11 Finale

Number of UFC fights: 20

Record: 21-11 MMA, 10-10 UFC

10. Brad Tavares - tie

Age: 35

UFC debut: June 16, 2010 at The TUF 11 Finale

Number of UFC fights: 21

Record: 19-7 MMA, 14-7 UFC

9. Darren Elkins

Dec 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; (EditorÕs Note: Graphic Content) Darren Elkins (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Jonathan Pearce (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 38

UFC debut: March 21, 2010 at UFC on Versus 1

Number of UFC fights: 27

Record: 27-11 MMA, 17-10 UFC

8. Alexander Gustafsson

Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Alexander Gustafsson (blue gloves) before his fight against Nikita Krylov during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 36

UFC debut: Nov. 14, 2009 at UFC 105

Number of UFC fights: 18

Record: 18-8 MMA, 10-8 UFC

7. Rafael dos Anjos

Jul 20, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Rafael Dos Anjos (red gloves) before his fight against Leon Edwards (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. Edwards won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 38

UFC debut: Nov. 15, 2008 at UFC 91

Number of UFC fights: 33

Record: 32-14 MMA, 21-12 UFC

6. Jim Miller

Jim Miller

Age: 39

UFC debut: Oct. 18, 2008, at UFC 89

Number of UFC fights: 41

Record: 35-17 MMA, 24-16 UFC (one no contest)

5. Jon Jones

Jon Jones goes up on top of the octagon after defeating Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC men’s light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 232, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) ORG XMIT: CAKG906

Age: 35

UFC debut: Aug. 9, 2008, at UFC 87

Number of UFC fights: 23

Record: 27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC (one no contest)

4. Matt Brown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (L-R) Matt Brown punches Dhiego Lima of Brazil in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Age: 42

UFC debut: June 21, 2008, at the TUF 7 Finale

Number of UFC fights: 29

Record: 23-19 MMA, 16-13 UFC

3. Clay Guida

Aug 3, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; Jim Miller (red gloves) fights Clay Guida (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 41

UFC debut: Oct. 14, 2006, at UFC 64

Number of UFC fights: 34

Record: 38-22 MMA, 18-16 UFC

2. Joe Lauzon

Joe Lauzon

Age: 38

UFC debut: Sept. 23, 2006, at UFC 63

Number of UFC fights: 27

Record: 28-15 MMA, 15-12 UFC

1. Ed Herman

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Alonzo Menifield (red gloves) fights Ed Herman (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 42

UFC debut: June 24, 2006, at the TUF 3 Finale

Number of UFC fights: 26

Record: 26-15 MMA, 13-12 UFC (one no contest)

In January 2013, Herman competed at a Strikeforce event while still under contract with the UFC. He was the only fighter in UFC history to be used by the promotion to cross into the then-Zuffa-owned Strikeforce.

