Iron man departure? Joe Thuney era on Patriots' offensive line likely ending

Perry: Ironman Thuney seems to now have played his last game as a Patriot

The New England Patriots' acquisition of Trent Brown this week is a reunion, to be sure. The man who showed up as an unheralded piece -- though gargantuan -- and became a Super Bowl-winning left tackle in 2018 is back.

But Brown's return may signal the end of an era of sorts for the Patriots offensive line as well. Joe Thuney, it appears, is destined to be playing elsewhere in 2021.

Things can change, of course. The Patriots were quiet when it came to any sort of contract talks last offseason with Thuney before finally designating him as their franchise tag recipient. They have all kinds of salary cap space if they want to keep him around, and they possess the right to tag Thuney again. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that won't happen.

What about a long-term pact to bring back Thuney?

Brown will be paid like a starting lineman in Foxboro on a deal reportedly worth up to $11 million. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn and right guard Shaq Mason are under contract. Second-year standout lineman Michael Onwenu is deserving of a spot in the starting lineup.

Something's gotta give.

The likelihood is that Thuney has played his last down in New England after playing damn near every single one for the Patriots since 2016. He did not miss a start in 90 games over five years, he helped the team win Super Bowls in 2016 and 2018, and he saw time at every position on the offensive line save for right guard in his time with the Patriots. In 2020, he played over 100 snaps at center with David Andrews dealing with injury.

Joe Reliable

Percent of snaps Thuney has played in his entire Patriots career

98.1

Variation

Single

"Joe’s done a great job for us," Belichick said back in 2018. "He’s one of our best players, one of our most consistent players.”

There's an argument to be made that, right there with James White in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, getting Thuney in the third round in of the 2016 NFL Draft is perhaps Belichick's best draft pick on the offensive side of the ball in the last decade.

Brown's acquisition also could mean an end of an era as it relates to another Super Bowl-winning Patriots lineman. Marcus Cannon is heading back to the team after opting out for 2020.

If released, Cannon -- who led the way for White's game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI and was key to the 2018 run game that led the way to another title -- would save the Patriots over $6 million in cap space. He's currently scheduled to count just under $10 million on the cap for 2021.

Even if Cannon is in the team's plans, the Patriots could use some tackle depth. Isaiah Wynn has played in just 18 games through the first three seasons of his pro career. The Patriots have until May 3 to determine whether or not they want to pick up Wynn's fifth-year option for 2022, which would pay him just north of $10 million, per Over the Cap.