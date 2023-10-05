Iron Helmet game has big implications for Jamestown, Valley City

Oct. 5—JAMESTOWN — The Valley City High School football team is bringing the Iron Helmet trophy back to Jamestown on Friday.

Whether it stays will be up to the Jamestown High School football team.

The fight for the trophy is slated to start at 7 p.m. at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.

"The feeling coming into the game is good — it really is," Valley City head football coach Travis Engen said. "Our players know we just need to play our football game. Jamestown is explosive. They've got a great offensive line, they've got great coaches, and their defense hides their blitz really well so we just have to be ready for that. We've got to play sound defense, avoid mental mistakes and be aggressive."

Engen's game plan was executed to a tee the last time the rivals met.

"Last year, what could go right for us did, and what could go wrong for Jamestown did," Engen said. "The ball bounced our way. We got up on them quickly — we scored on a Hail Mary that we hadn't even practiced to end the first half.

"We put Jamestown in some tough situations and we came out on top," he said. "But this year — you throw out the records and you just get after it."

All-time, the Jays are 23-9 against the Hi-Liners. Last fall was the first time the Jays had given up the Iron Helmet since the rivalry started more than 20 years ago.

"We see each other at camps over the summer and we co-op with them in different sports, so the kids know each other really well," Engen said. "I know coach (Bill) Nelson and some of the other coaches really well, but it's a rivalry, don't get me wrong. We're coming into town with the trophy and the plan is for us to bring it back."

The Hi-Liners are entering Friday's game with a record of 4-2. The squad's most recent loss came against Wahpeton last week. The Hi-Liners lost the heartbreaker on an 80-yard touchdown strike.

The Jays are also 4-2. Head coach Bill Nelson's squad got outscored by Dickinson 29-24 on Sept. 29.

"We both have a couple of games that should have gone the other way so it's a big game for playoff implications — not only to make the playoffs but to get a good seeding," Engen said. "We need to play all four quarters and not get complacent. We need to make sure our guys finish every play and the next play is the most important. We've done that for a quarter or for a series, we just haven't done that all four quarters so that's what we are striving for."

What the Blue Jays are striving for is to stop the Hi-Liners before they get going.

"They are aggressive, they've got size and they are going to take some chances," Nelson said of the Hi-Liners. "Formationally, they are not playing the same defense, they are not playing the same offense. They do some things that if you are not paying attention, they are going to run right past you. They are going to want to run the football but they haven't been too shy about putting the ball up in the air either.

"We've got to get our keys. We've got to get stops, we've got to get tackles, we've got to get first downs and we've got to be good in the special teams," he said.

Of the 130 passing yards Ryan Kallenbach tabulated last week, 73% of them were aired out to Tyson Jorissen. Jorissen hauled in three catches for 95 yards receiving. Jorissen, a senior slot receiver also rushed for a team-leading 113 yards on 18 carries against Dickinson.

Kallenbach was the Blue Jays' leading tackler against the Midgets with four solo tackles. Nate Walz delivered three more solo hits to the Dickinson offense and also made the team's one interception. Jorissen, Caleb Schiele and Bo Nelson all had three solo tackles. Nelson was also credited with a sack and a tackle for a loss.

"Last week was a rough week," Coach Nelson said. "This week is a big game. There is going to be a lot of intensity from the start. It's a big game for both ball clubs, there's no doubt about it. It's a rivalry game and it should be a lot of fun. We're excited for Friday night to get here."