Iron Bowl unlikely to be affected by SEC expansion

The landscape of the Southeastern Conference is changing. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are joining the SEC, bringing its team count to 16. This means some changes will be made to the schedule.

A Tuscaloosa News article written by Chase Goodbread listed the nine rivalries that are safest from disruption when the SEC changes its schedule format in 2024. The Iron Bowl was marked as the safest.

“If ice melted under the feet of every other matchup in the league, the Iron Bowl would be the last one standing. The phrase “cold day in Hell” comes to mind.”

The other rivalries listed included Texas/Oklahoma, Florida/Georgia, Alabama/Tennessee, Texas/Texas A&M, Auburn/Georgia, Alabama/LSU, Ole Miss/Mississippi State, and Tennessee/Vanderbilt.

Rivalries are part of what makes football in the SEC so special, so it is nice to know that most of the favorites will not be going anywhere as the SEC transitions into a new era.

More Football!

NFC North team takes Derick Hall in latest mock draft Hugh Freeze, Auburn reveals unique A-Day format Four-star WR Mario Craver puts Auburn in top 10

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire