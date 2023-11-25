Iron Bowl officials miss egregious facemask in Alabama-Auburn: 'Have to not understand football'

Auburn and Alabama's Iron Bowl game couldn't even get out of the first quarter before controversy struck on Saturday.

Officials missed an egregious Crimson Tide facemask penalty on Auburn return man Brian Battie, who had his head twisted around by Kendrick Law on a return. Some replays were shown, and a flag eventually came out, but it was not the anticipated call. Instead, Auburn was called for a block in the back, moving the Tigers back to the 4-yard line and leaving the broadcast irate.

To the officials' credit, there was a block in the back that very clearly led to Law committing the facemask as he tried to regain his balance. But that doesn't create a compelling argument, as it means they clearly saw the play unfolding in front of them.

"You'd have to not understand football not to see this." - Gary Danielson after a facemask was not called on this play. pic.twitter.com/FcpBkPIVoa — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 25, 2023

Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson made no bones about the non-call, calling it one of the worst they've seen and using strong language to call out the officials.

"OK, I get it, maybe there's a block in the back," Danielson said. "But there's for SURE a penalty."

After Nessler called it "the worst non-call I've seen this year," Danielson replied, "and we've seen facemasks where the hand rubs across the facemask, you can get it. But you'd have to not understand football not to see this."

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was livid about the non-call, and Auburn went three-and-out on the ensuing series. Law had a touchdown wiped out on the ensuing drive for Alabama on a fourth-and-1, placating the Auburn crowd to a degree. But the rain of boos after the initial non-call incessant and incredibly loud.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Iron Bowl officials miss egregious facemask in Alabama-Auburn