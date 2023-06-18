Iron Bowl listed as one of top games of 2024 SEC schedule

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will join the SEC officially in 2024. The two storied athletic programs received their initial assignments last week as the SEC announced the 2024 football slate.

Many analysts and writers have shared their opinion’s on each program’s 2024 draw. One of the more recent writers to do so is USA TODAY Sports’ Jace Evans.

Evans ranked the top 10 games of the 2024 SEC schedule, with Auburn earning a spot on the docket. The Tigers’ annual rivalry game with Alabama made the cut at No. 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the elimination of divisions starting in 2024, each team was granted to keep one permanent opponent. Evans is thrilled to know that the Iron Bowl will stay alive next season.

The Iron Bowl is consistently one of the more interesting rivalry matchups in the SEC, even if it’s historically fairly one-sided. It’s nice it’s not going away, though, and it will be interesting to see how Auburn fares vs. Alabama in what should be their second season under coach Hugh Freeze.

The Iron Bowl is one of two games on Evans’ top ten list that doesn’t involve either Oklahoma or Texas. The top game featured is Alabama-Georgia, with several others such as Texas-Texas A&M, Oklahoma-Tennessee, and Texas-Arkansas also being named.

More Football!

Auburn Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 6 Ja'Varrius Johnson Greg McElroy weighs in on Bo Nix's production from Auburn to Oregon Could Auburn pose the biggest threat to Alabama this season?

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire