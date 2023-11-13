Iron Bowl kickoff time and channel revealed
In less than two weeks, Alabama will make the short trip over to the Plains to take on in-state rival, Auburn. This game always means a lot to all fans, players and coaches involved. This year, however, it will likely mean even more.
The Iron Bowl will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on CBS.
Since the Crimson Tide’s Week 2 loss to Texas, Nick Saban and his team have been fighting back up the rankings and have crawled back up to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
There’s a belief that the Tide can make the CFP by winning out, which would include an SEC Championship win over the back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.
However, before looking ahead to the conference championship, there are two remaining games in the regular season: Chattanooga at home and Auburn on the road.
Though Alabama is expected to win, there are a few reasons why this game could go the way of the Tigers.
Head coach Hugh Freeze has beaten Saban and the Tide in the past, twice in a row while he was at Ole Miss. With the game being at Jordan-Hare, anything can happen. All bets are off when it comes to one of the most heated and historical rivalries in college football.
The Iron Bowl. pic.twitter.com/v3X3zTAH6d
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) November 13, 2023
