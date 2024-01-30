Iron Bowl 4th and 31: Auburn CB DJ James breaks silence on pass interference question

MOBILE, Ala. — Should a flag have been thrown for offensive pass interference on Alabama's 4th-and-31 miracle to win the 2023 Iron Bowl?

Who better to ask than the guy who was victimized on the play, former Auburn CB DJ James. Former Alabama WR Isaiah Bond caught a game-winning touchdown pass in the closing moments, in the back corner of the end zone, on a 31-yard strike from UA QB Jalen Milroe. Bond extended his left arm and made contact with James, but only James can really say how much force was applied.

Alabama won 27-24.

"It was a great play by him. You could say it was a push-off, but it was a great play," James said Tuesday at Reese's Senior Bowl practices. "You've got to live with it, correct your mistake, get in the film room and keep moving."

James said he did not complain to an official after the decisive touchdown. But it took him a lot longer than the typical 24 hours to get over a loss, particularly since it was the season finale.

"It took me probably a good week. I had it in my head a good week, (but) I know the player I am," James added. "I can make plays. That's what I do, so you've got get to a short-term memory on it. I knew I had another opportunity to show myself (in Mobile)."

James said reaction from AU fans was predictably mixed.

"There was some hate comments, but a lot of fans supported me during that process, and I appreciate the ones that did," he said.

