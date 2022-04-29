An iron bar, a tawdry affair and a training ground brawl: How PSG were torn apart

Hamraoui and Barcelona legend Eric Abidal - Getty Images/Shutterstock

It began with a vicious late-night attack by masked men armed with an iron bar on a suburban Paris street, and has since featured tales of adultery involving a former Barcelona player, training ground bust-ups and the exposing of a toxic culture at one of Europe's biggest clubs.

This is the ongoing saga of the PSG women’s team and the complex case of Kheira Hamraoui, the France midfielder who was the victim of that violent assault in November. It is a mysterious crime, still subject to an ongoing police investigation. Hamraoui's legs were badly cut and bruised on that fateful night on November 4 but it is the wounds within last season's French champions - and the national team - that are still yet to heal.

There was a new twist in the case on Wednesday, as a 25-year-old unnamed man was arrested in relation to the attack, and later released without charge. In the hours following the arrest, several media reports claimed the suspect had connections to Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui’s PSG team-mate who had been with her in the car at the time of the attack.

Diallo had initially been arrested on November 10 in relation to the assault - news that stunned the sport - and she was held for 36 hours, before being released without charge. She denied any involvement.

L'Équipe muestra cómo quedó la pierna de Kheira Hamraoui tras el ataque en que fue golpeada en la pierna con una barra de hierro.



Hasta el momento sigue la investigación. pic.twitter.com/7rf7PR4sYy — Rafael Rivera (@RafaDato2) November 18, 2021

Diallo has now also strenuously refuted having any association with the man who was arrested on Wednesday, and a new statement from her lawyer, Mourad Battikh, called for her name to "stop being abused".

"The name of Aminata Diallo is once again unjustly associated with this case," he said. "She formally denies any proximity with the [arrested man]. More broadly, my client denies any direct or indirect involvement in the attack on Kheira Hamraoui. I would like to remind you that Aminata Diallo has so far been completely exonerated in this case. She, more than anyone, calls for the truth to be revealed.”

This story hitting the headlines again was not exactly the narrative the club will have wanted ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Lyon on Saturday, especially since the build-up to the first leg last weekend was also disrupted.

Just 24 hours before the trip to Lyon, Hamraoui was involved in a training-ground altercation with forward Sandy Baltimore, amid rising tensions in the squad. Sources close to the team, and multiple reports in the local media, say that Hamraoui has fallen out with the majority of the squad since the original incident, including Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, and one source described the atmosphere at training last week as being "as tense as it has ever been". Another described last Saturday's incident as a "brawl".

Hamraoui’s representatives were contacted by Telegraph Sport for a response.

The club said little regarding last Saturday's training ground bust-up publicly except to confirm in a short statement that "an incident between players occurred during the training session", however, they have since suspended Hamraoui from training for seven days over her part in it. In stark contrast, Baltimore signed a new, extended contract to 2024 on Wednesday.

The saga has made even seasoned watchers of PSG - always one of European football's more colourful institutions - catch their breath.

"The story almost looks like a Netflix series," said football writer David Opoczynski, who covers PSG for Le Parisien. "The tension between Hamraoui and the rest of the group, especially the best players Diani and Katoto, has been growing and the altercation last Saturday during training was inevitable. Katoto does not want to extend her contract in Paris if Hamraoui stays.

"The supporters have supported Diallo because they feel that her detention was unfair, and when Diallo went free, fans were angry at Hamraoui."

This fury spilled over during a recent match for the PSG men's team against Rennes, when ultras unfurled a banner reading: "Respect the women's section! Aminata Diallo we support you, Hamraoui, who's next?'" The hashtag #HamraouiOut is not a rare site in the replies to tweets by PSG's official account.

📸| Few days to go before before #UCL vs PSG & their fans held banners during match vs Rennes calling the players “Overpaid mercenaries.” @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/yecfGmNSa6 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 12, 2022

"The Hamraoui affair wrangled with supporters," said Soumya Roubache, a lifelong fan of PSG and Paris native. "She went from being a beloved player to one that the supporters want to see leave the club."

The fall-out from the attack has certainly spread far and wide, notably the exposing of an alleged affair between Hamraoui and Barcelona legend Eric Abidal, who promptly begged for forgiveness from his wife Hayet on social media. She has filed for a divorce, while denying any suggestions of being involved in the attack on Hamraoui.

Despite all this, a new club-record, sell-out crowd of 47,000 is expected at the Parc des Princes tomorrow to see if PSG can overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg against Lyon. The two sides are great rivals, but more often than not, PSG have been the bridesmaids.

Last year, they finally ended Lyon's streak of 14 consecutive league titles, but this term Lyon have a five-point lead at the top. That is partly thanks to a 6-1 loss away to Lyon in the league on November 14, just four days after Diallo's surprise arrest sent the club into crisis. That defeat remains PSG's only league loss this term.

"I have hope, I believe in my team," Roubache continued. "There is a team strength and a mentality that has been able to take the team so far, and the record crowd shows people's growing interest in women's football in general."

If PSG can get through to Turin, happier days may lie ahead for this team, but the Hamraoui case is not going away anytime soon.

"Everything has become very strange," Opoczynski said. "The problem is that we don't know how far this will go. And we mustn't forget that this affair has had an impact on the French team. It is thought Hamraoui will not be at the Euros in July because her [relationship] with Diani and Katoto has become impossible.

"And what is most incredible? We still don't know who attacked Hamraoui."