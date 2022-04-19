IrishCast tweet about Ohio State spring game draws Buckeyes fans’ ire

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

Sometimes, you say something as a sports fan that goes against the popular narrative. Case in point, most people have Notre Dame losing its season opener against Ohio State. Not only do the Buckeyes have a stronger overall showing recently, but they are one of the few programs to have an all-time winning record against the Irish. However, that didn’t stop the below tweet from IrishCast, and as you might expect, Buckeyes fans were quick to ridicule it:

In less than three hours, the tweet had gotten enough blowback that another tweet was sent out, but it doubled down rather than apologized:

Later, a lot of faith in Tyler Buchner was expressed:

And just like we’ve seen time and again with athletes, both collegiate and professional, the direct messages became a target for people who wished to express their displeasure more directly, including this person:

Alleged events during Michael Mayer’s prep career aside, you have to admire that the Irish beating the Buckeyes is a hill some people will die on. Whatever you think the Irish’s chances in Columbus are, just make sure you’re secure in your stance on them.

