Irish Wire tale of the tape: Notre Dame defense vs USC offense

The Notre Dame offense and the USC defense have struggled this season. The Notre Dame defense and USC offense have both carried their respective teams.

Before Saturday’s big game, the team at Fighting Irish Wire is offering some statistical comparisons of Notre Dame and USC.

One such statistical comparison pits the Irish’s defense against the USC offense.

Passing yards per game:

Notre Dame ranks third nationally with 146.6 passing yards allowed per game.

USC ranks third nationally with 355.2 passing yards per game.

Passing yards per attempt: Notre Dame is tied for ninth nationally with 5.5 passing yards allowed per attempt.

USC is tied for third nationally with 10.5 passing yards per attempt.

Those are just some of the stats in Irish Wire’s overall comparison. There’s a lot more to see over at Fighting Irish Wire.

