Irish St Leger: Eldar Eldarov beats Kyprios to secure Curragh victory

Celebration time for David Egan as he crosses the line with Eldar Eldarov

Eldar Eldarov came in three-and-a-half-lengths in front of favourite Kyprios to earn victory in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh on Sunday.

Kyprios (4-6) was aiming for back-to-back Irish St Leger victories but David Egan's mount moved clear to win with ease at 16-5.

Eldar Eldarov added the Irish equivalent to the Doncaster Classic he secured a year ago.

Dawn Rising (7-2) completed the top three.

Kyprios was unable to match the speed of Roger Varian's charge on his first start for 344 days.

"It's a big thrill to win a race like the Irish St Leger and I'm delighted to get Eldar Eldarov winning again," Varian told RTE Racing.

"He's run some great races in defeat this year and it's nice to win two Legers. He's entered up in France on Arc weekend and there is the two-mile race at Ascot. We might consider Ascot.

"He seems to be really best at a mile and six furlongs, but there aren't too many of those races around. He deserves to run one more time this year and it's most likely Ascot."

