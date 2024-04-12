Irish Premiership: Linfield go top after last-gasp 2-1 win over Crusaders

An injury-time Daniel Finlayson winner saw Linfield beat Crusaders 2-1 and move two points ahead of Larne at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Finlayson rose highest to head home from Kyle McClean's corner two minutes into added time at Seaview on Friday.

Joel Cooper's deflected goal had the Blues ahead at half-time but Jordan Owens levelled with a header on 56 minutes.

Larne can reclaim their place at the summit if they defeat Cliftonville at Solitude on Saturday (17:30 BST).

Linfield made a bright start to the game with Jonny Tuffey making a low save to stop Matthew Fitzpatrick's shot from range during the opening encounters before Kyle McClean had two opportunities, but both were off target.

Tuffey was in action again when he reacted quickly to clear a loose ball and deny Fitzpatrick from connecting with a slack back pass.

The away side opened the scoring on the 32nd minute when Cooper latched onto Ethan McGee's pass and travelled past his marker Philip Lowry before his resulting strike from outside the box deflected off the head of Robbie Weir and into the bottom corner.

During the final five minutes of the first half, Crusaders had their best chance when Jordan Owens' header fell to Ben Kennedy, who under pressure, fired wide.

Shortly after Tuffey made a good reaction save to stop Fitzpatrick's effort after he was left one-on-one when he had connected with a pass from the right flank from Millar.

Crusaders equalised on 55 minutes when Jordan Forsythe's inch-perfect pass was met by a powerful header by Owens, which found the top right hand corner.

The industrious Millar then found space and attempted to curl a strike into the top corner, but his effort was narrowly over the bar before at the other end substitute Jay Boyd showed great skill to rob Chris Shields of the ball. However, his strike didn't test Chris Johns.

The goals weren't done there though as Linfield retook the lead in the 93rd minute when Finlayson nodded McClean's corner towards goal with the header deflecting off Weir on its path.

The defeat ends Crusaders' run of seven unbeaten league games.