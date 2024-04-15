Irish Premiership: Linfield have 'a point to prove' against Coleraine - Healy

Stephen O'Donnell vies for possession with Chris McKee during Linfield's 3-0 defeat by Coleraine on 16 February [Inpho]

Irish Premiership Date: Tuesday, 16 April Kick-offs: 19:45 BST Coverage: Visualised Sportsound with live commentary and live in-play goal clips from around all six grounds on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Linfield manager David Healy says his team has a "point to prove" in Tuesday's game with Coleraine as they hunt down the Irish Premiership title.

The Blues lost 3-0 to the Bannsiders at Ballycastle Road on 16 February.

Healy's charges sit one point behind leaders Larne with three sets of top flight fixtures remaining.

"We lost at Coleraine a few months ago when we completely underperformed. We let ourselves down on the night," the Blues boss told BBC Sport NI.

"We should have taken the lead in the first half and then for whatever reason that night we found little in the second half when it mattered so we'll have a point to prove."

Linfield finish their league campaign with three home matches, title rivals Larne the visitors to Windsor Park for a key encounter on 22 April, followed by a meeting with Cliftonville on the final day of the campaign.

Larne go into their match against Glentoran at the Oval with confidence buoyed by an 8-1 thumping of Cliftonville on Saturday but with words of caution from manager Tiernan Lynch ringing in their ears.

"We'll not get carried away. It definitely helps your goal difference but it's only three points." Lynch said after Saturday's game at Inver Park.

"Ultimately, if you take your eye off Glentoran, then the Linfield game [on 22 April] might not mean anything.

"It's important we deal with what's in front of us and what's in front of us right now is Glentoran on Tuesday night."