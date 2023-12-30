Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Cliftonville match postponed because of waterlogged pitch

Saturday's scheduled Irish Premiership game between Glentoran and Cliftonville at the Oval has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The playing surface in east Belfast was deemed unplayable following an inspection at 10:00 GMT.

Saturday's other five top flight games are set to ahead as planned, although there is a pitch inspection at Mourneview Park for the game between Glenavon and Ballymena United.

It is scheduled for 12:00 GMT.