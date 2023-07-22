Irish Oaks: Savethelastdance snatches dramatic Curragh win for Aidan O'Brien

Epsom Oaks runner-up Savethelastdance looked beaten at The Curragh before Ryan Moore spurred the filly to produce a dramatic burst in the closing half furlong

Savethelastdance clinched a seventh Irish Oaks win for Aidan O'Brien after jockey Ryan Moore spurred the filly to produce a dramatic late burst.

The winner seemed beaten with a furlong left as another O'Brien horse Library was being reeled in by the Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking.

However Epsom Oaks runner-up and 10-11 favourite Savethelastdance came from seemingly nowhere to pip Bluestocking.

The runner-up was priced at 4-1, with 80-1 shot Library holding on for third.

Moore earned a third Irish Oaks triumph and admitted afterwards that things had not looked good for his mount during most of the race, which was run in wet conditions at The Curragh.

"We were in a little bit of trouble but the filly stays very well. I was concerned for about half a mile but she got there," Moore told RTE Sport.

The typically modest jockey played down his own role in the success.

"I am extremely lucky to ride these horses. I'm only pointing them in the right direction. I could have been a lot better than I was there," he said.

A 22-length winner of the Cheshire Oaks in May, O'Brien's filly subsequently filled the runner-up spot behind Soul Sister in the Oaks at Epsom and was a warm favourite to go one better on home soil.

But his backers would have been seriously worried early in the home straight before Moore's urgings saw the filly produce her late burst in the final half-furlong as she edged victory by half a length.

Trainer O'Brien lauded Moore's "brilliant ride".

"He re-motivated her. When she was in a little bit of trouble he kept her coming forward without panicking and got her out, then he asked her to come again," said the Ballydoyle master, who added that Savethelastdance would run again in the autumn and could be kept on in training next year.

"The ground was way different than what she ran on the last time. It's a long time since she ran. She had a break after Epsom and obviously we knew this was her first run back for an autumn campaign."

