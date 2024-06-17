Irish League clubs await European draws

It has been six weeks since the last game of the domestic season in Northern Ireland with thoughts already turning to the 2024/25 campaign.

The preparations will come into sharper focus for four Irish League clubs on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon when they learn who they will face in European competition come July's qualifying rounds.

All eyes will be on Nyon, Switzerland as the draws are made and Larne, Linfield, Cliftonville and Crusaders can then start plotting their paths to those lucrative group stages.

How did the Irish League clubs qualify?

As winners of the league once again, Larne go into the Champions League. Tiernan Lynch's side will be unseeded and enter the competition at the first qualifying stage.

Due to the Irish League's coefficient, there will be no Europa League representation this season, with the other three sides all taking their places in the Europa Conference League.

As league runners-up and winners of the European play-off respectively, Linfield and Crusaders will be in the hat for the first qualifying round.

As reward for their long-awaited Irish Cup success, Jim Magilton's Cliftonville enter the competition in the second qualifying round.

Who can they face?

Larne: The Inver Park outfit could face the short trip to League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers.

Other possible opponents when the draw is made at 1pm BST on Tuesday are HJK Helsinki, who knocked them out last season, Flora Tallinn, Ki Klaksvik or RFS Riga, who played Linfield two seasons ago.

Linfield: David Healy's side are seeded in the Conference League draw, which takes place at 3pm BST on Tuesday.

They are in the same section of the draw as Derry City and, as such, the pair share possible opponents.

Each will draw one of Bala Town, FCB Magpies, Stjarnan, VPS Vassa or Vikingur

Crusaders: Like Larne, Crusaders could face League of Ireland opposition, in their case Damien Duff's Shelbourne.

Should they avoid the former Premier League winger's side, it will be one of Floriana, Atletic Club d'Escaldes, GFK Tikvesh or Caernarfon Town.

The latter pair are both making their debut in European competition.

Cliftonville: Seedings and potential pairings for the second qualifying round draw are to be made known on Wednesday morning.

When are the games?

First legs of the ties are scheduled for the week beginning 8 July with second legs to be played the week beginning 15 July.

Match dates and kick-off times are to be confirmed on or before 21 June.