Irish drop season finale to Cougars 3-2

May 10—GOOSE LAKE — The Prince of Peace Irish ended their regular season on Friday night, hosting the Cascade Cougars on Senior Night.

The Irish recognized Jaxon Dehner, Joey Malueg, Sam Schilling, Jhikeith McGraw, Wyatt Dann, Billy Deluhery, Ethan Johnson and Jack Newcomb.

It was all Irish in the first half, getting off to a strong start behind a goal from Carson DeBo six minutes into the game.

Later in the half, Nolan Lange was able to score and double the score to make it 2-0. The Irish defense stood strong, shutting out the Cougars in the first half.

However, the Cougars came out ready to play in the second half with freshman Kevin Moncada scoring a goal seven minutes into the half.

Senior Juan Alvarado then tied the game just eight minutes later before also giving the Cougars the lead 3-2 with 20 minutes left in the half.

With just under two minutes left, Lange looked like he had tied the game but was called for offside, taking away the goal and keeping the Cougars in the lead.

From there on out both defenses held their ground but Cascade was able to hold off the Irish and get the win.

Prince of Peace is now 3-10 on the season and will host Bellevue (4-9) in the first round of the playoffs on Monday night out at Northeast High School.