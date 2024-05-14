Irish drop heartbreaker to Comets in shootout

May 13—GOOSE LAKE — It was a completely even match on Monday night as the Prince of Peace Irish hosted the Bellevue Comets in the first round of the IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.

Senior Sam Schilling got Prince of Peace their lone goal of the game. However, the Comets were able to also score before a stalemate ensued.

Both sides were getting good looks at each others nets but regular time would not be enough and overtime was on the way.

In overtime the Irish thought they had won it with Schilling scoring another goal but unfortunately the ball just barely had gone out of bounds prior to that play and the goal was nullified.

After that look, goalkeeper Billy Deluhery had a diving save that kept the game tied at zero and heading into another overtime.

Once again nobody was able to score in the second over time, leading to penalty kicks.

Wyatt Dann started off the Irish on the right foot, making the first kick but the Irish only went two for four while Bellevue was four for four to seal the deal in the shootout.

Prince of Peace ends their season 3-11. Bellevue will play at West Liberty next Monday at 7 p.m.