Irish Cup: Ards knock out holders Crusaders in dramatic shoot-out as Portadown beat Carrick Rangers on penalties

Ross Hunter and Jarlath O'Rourke challenge for the ball at Seaview

Ards dramatically knocked out Irish Cup holders Crusaders 7-6 in a penalty shootout at Seaview after their fifth round tie ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Ethan Taggart netted the winning penalty for the Championship side after Alex Moore had saved from Billy Joe Burns as the major cup upset unfolded.

Patrick Cafolla had scored for Ards, with Jordan Forsythe levelling the tie.

Carrick Rangers lost 5-4 on penalties to Portadown after their game at Taylors Avenue finished in a 1-1 draw.

It was the second time in successive seasons that Carrick had lost a home fifth round tie in the cup, Stuart King's outfit having succumbed to spot-kicks against Ballymena 12 months ago.

Cup holders crash out

Ards paved the way for their giant-killing when they opened the scoring in the 15th minute, Patrick Cafolla connecting with Adam McCallum's long ball and firing into the bottom left-hand corner.

Forsythe levelled the tie for the 2022 and 2023 winners with four minutes to go in the first half when he controlled on the left channel before his shot flew into the top right corner.

On the 71st minute the hosts were reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Jordan Williamson was shown a straight red card for handling the ball outside the box. As a result, 17-year-old Ryan Kerr made his senior debut between the posts.

During extra-time McCallum cleared Jordan Owens' strike off the line before both Ross Hunter's and Ross Clarke's efforts were denied by the woodwork.

The Championship side then prevailed in the shootout.

Carrick pay the penalty again

Carrick went in front after eight minutes in their game when Curtis Allen's free-kick from the edge of the penalty area was spilled by Portadown keeper Aaron Hogg and Danny Purkis was on hand to force home the rebound from close range.

The Championship side levelled on 22 minutes thanks to contributions from three of their midweek signings. Jack Henderson's inswinging free kick was flicked towards goal by Jamie Browne and Zach Barr was on hand to blast high into the net from a yard out.

Portadown came within a whisker of going in front eight minutes into the second period when Jamie Browne's brilliant first-time volley came back off the inside of the post with Ross Glendinning beaten while almost straight away at the other end, Ben Tilney's long-range shot brought the best out of Portadown keeper Aaron Hogg.

In the penalty shootout, Purkis saw Carrick's first penalty saved by Hogg and the visitors held their nerve to convert all five of their spot-kicks.

More to follow.