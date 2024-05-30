Irish come up just short, drop both games of doubleheader to Midland

May 29—CLINTON — The Midland Eagles swept the Prince of Peace Irish in a conference doubleheader on Wednesday night as the two squads met at the home of the Clinton LumberKings, NelsonCorp Field.

In game one of the doubleheader the Eagles offense was able to chip away at Prince of Peace starter Jaxon Dehner, scoring a run in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings to jump ahead 4-0.

The Irish were quiet for almost the entirety of game one but were able to plate two runs on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull within two.

However, the Eagles closed things out for the 4-2 win.

In game two the Eagles jumped on the board early, plating two runs in the top of the first to take the lead. Carson DeBo responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to cut their deficit in half, 2-1.

Midland's offense stayed hot in the second inning, plating four runs to bump their lead up to 6-1.

After a quiet second inning, the Irish got a rally going in the bottom of the third, starting with a Sam Schilling RBI single. An error and two fielders choice brought three more runs across the plate to pull Prince of Peace within one run, 6-5.

However, the pitchers took over the rest of the way out and Midland shut the door to sweep the Irish in a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader.

The Irish (2-5) will play at Tipton on Friday night at 7 p.m.