Irish beat Dutch to top T20 World Cup Qualifier group

ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifier, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ireland 144-4 (20 overs); Delany 70*, Richardson 34*; Zwilling 2-13

Netherlands : 89-1: De Leede 20; Delany 3-6, Prendergast 3-26

Ireland beat Netherlands by 54 runs

Laura Delany starred for Ireland as they beat Netherlands by 54 runs to finish top of their T20 World Cup Qualifier group.

The Irish had already secured a place in the semi-finals and they will play Scotland on Sunday for a place in the World Cup.

Ireland skipper Delany hit a superb unbeaten 70 to help her side to 144-4 from their 20 overs in Abu Dhabi.

Delany then took 3-6 as the Dutch were dismissed for 90 in 17.3 overs.

Ireland were 14-2 and 55-4 before Delany laid the foundation for a healthy total with her 70 coming off 45 balls and including two sixes.

Eimear Richardson finished 32 not out before the Dutch made a steady start in reply to reach 24 without loss.

But the wickets soon tumbled with Delany again impressing while Orla Prendergast took 3-26 as Ireland made it four wins from four group games.