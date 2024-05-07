Irish baseball wins three of four

May 6—The Chapman Irish baseball team completed a busy weekend of baseball with three wins in four games. Friday evening, Chapman won a pair at St, Mary's 12-5 and 16-15 and then Saturday playing a make-up series against Marysville, Chapman won the nightcap 14-6 after dropping the opener 8-2.

Chapman third baseman Levi Willmann drove in four runs with a pair of hits to help lead the Irish to the 12-5 win at St. Mary's. Willman singled in the first inning and again in the sixth driving in two runners. Centerfielder Cooper Lewis also had a pair of hits and drove in four runs to aid in the victory. Ray Whitehair, Cade Hanney, Jed Mood, Carson Hasenbank and Ben Griffis all had hits for the Irish. Griffis popped two hits including a double and drove in two.

Talon Landreville got the win on the hill for Chapman allowing four earned runs on eight hits over six and two-thirds striking out seven and walking two. Whitehair got the final out in relief.

Chapman led 6-3 after two inning and then added six runs in the top of the six. St. Mary's added their fourth in in the fourth and one in the seventh.

Aven Woods had a big night at the plate in the nightcap driving in four runs on four hits as the Irish held on for the 16-15 win. Woods tripled in the fifth inning, driving in three and added an RBI single in the sixth.

Both offenses swung the bats well in the game with Chapman recording 14 hits and the Bears collecting nine. Chapman led 6-3 after four and one half and then added seven in the fifth for a 13-1 advantage. They added a run in the sixth and pushed two across in the seventh before the Bears rallied for six in the sixth and five in the seventh.

Five St. Mary pitchers gave up 15 earned runs on 14 hits while walking 12 and striking out four.

Lewis, Hasenbank and Connor Cote-Boss had multiple hits for Chapman. Cote-Boss drove in three while Lewis and Willman had two RBI each.

Marysville jumped out early against the Irish scoring three in the first and then adding three more in the fourth for a quick 6-0 lead and then went on to win game one 8-2 over the Irish.

Chapman scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings as they were held to four hits in the contest. Lewis, Woods, Hanney and Cote-Boss each had a hit for Chapman. Moody took the loss for the Irish allowing four earned runs on six hits over three and one-third. He walked three and struck out one. Hanney gave up four earned runs in relief, striking out three and walking two.

The Irish rallied in game two for a big 14-6 over the Bulldogs. Marysville jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings, but Chapman came back with a run in the third, four more in the fourth before tacking on four in the sixth for the win. The Bulldogs scored a run in the fourth and added two in the sixth.

Woods homered and Hanney doubled to lead the Irish attack. Woods drove in two on a pair of hits while Hanney had three RBI with two hits. Whitehair and Lewis added two hits each with Griffis, Willmann and Hasenbank also hitting safely.

Hasenbank earned the win with a complete seven inning pitched allowing three earned runs on 12 hits. He didn't walk a batter while striking out two.

The Irish improved to 11-9 and will wrap the season on Tuesday at Wamego.