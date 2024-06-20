IRFU strategic plan 'hugely positive' - Briggs

Niamh Briggs will coach the Ireland U20s squad in the Six Nations Women's Summer Series in July [Inpho]

Ireland Under-20s head coach Niamh Briggs says the emphasis on the development of the women's game in the Irish Rugby Football Union's recently unveiled strategic plan is "hugely positive".

The plan, which runs from 2024 to 2028, has set out five areas in which to improve different aspects of the women's game.

These include a focus on the grassroots game, creating winning teams, leadership and governance, investment and revenue as well as a change in visibility and engagement.

According to the IRFU, a new women’s strategy implementation lead will be appointed by the end of 2024 to oversee the delivery of these aims.

"I think the biggest thing is that the IRFU recognise that the game is evolving at such a rapid rate that they're trying to probably put things in place around that performance element so that we can close the gaps to other nations," said Briggs.

"I thought it was hugely positive to see around that strategy plan that lots of things were around just rugby and performance, and getting the best out of each other as opposed to a very much a male and female game. I think that was really important.

"I think we've got to get to a space where we are narrowing the gap at this level in order for players to be able to compete at international stages so that they're not learning at that level. I'm very excited to see where it's going."

'Starting to find their feet again'

Briggs, twice a Six Nations title winner, a member of two World Cup squads with Ireland and former assistant to senior women's team head coach Greg McWilliams, will lead her squad in a first Six Nations Women's Summer Series in July in Parma, Italy.

She believes Ireland women's rugby has turned a corner after a tempestuous few years on and off the pitch.

"I think there's been very good people behind the scenes pushing the game over the last few years, and I think it's getting to a stage now where they're starting to find their feet again and it's been hugely positive," said Briggs.

"We in the game knew that it was going to take a little bit of time around the patience factor because we knew what was coming through in terms of the work that had been done on the ground for so long.

"I think bringing in the WNTS (Women's National Talent Squad) structure, the Celtic Cup. It's just exposing players and the game to higher levels which is so important for us, and for this game going forward.

"We're not running away with ourselves. We are still very aware around the work that's being done but I think we're going with the mantra of trying to get better every day."

Creating strength in depth

Briggs has been working full-time in the pathways structure over the past 12 months so has first-hand knowledge of the dividends it is reaping.

"You can see straight away the hard work that has gone in and we’re getting athletes that are coming through that are definitely better athletes in terms of their physical ability but also their rugby knowhow, which is massive.

"It means that in these camps [leading up to the Women's Summer Series] we can push our knowledge quicker and get where we need to go faster.

"It creates a huge amount of strength in depth, which is what we been craving for a long time."

Briggs believes the omission of former Meath double All-Ireland GAA winner Vikki Wall from the Ireland sevens squad for this summer's Paris Olympics should not deter other players who are thinking of switching their attention to the oval ball.

"Vikki is an incredible athlete. She's also incredibly talented. I’ve no doubt that both the Sevens and Vikki are better players and in a better place that they were 12 months ago. That Olympics squad is so strong. She's been really unlucky," said Briggs.

"When you get to Olympics and national level sports you want to have that depth of competition.

"I don’t think it’s damaging [Wall's omission from the sevens squad]. If you are a competitive animal and you want to compete at the highest levels you are going to go and try to do that to the best of your ability."

Vikki Wall had a spell playing AFLW in Australia before switching to rugby [Inpho]

Exposed to better opposition

Ireland have selected a 36-strong squad for training camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre before the final squad for games on 4 July against England, 9 July against Italy and 14 July against Scotland are named.

"This gives players time to expose themselves to better opposition and expose themselves to higher level rugby, expose themselves to camp and the environment that that brings," said Briggs.

“It’s all a huge learning for them. Not everyone in the squad is going to go on and play senior rugby for Ireland but we have to make sure we prepare them and put them in the best possible position so that they have a chance to go and do that.

“The fact that we now have an U18s national squad and U20s national squad, it definitely helps to bridge that gap for those players heading into senior rugby.

"I'm hugely excited for this group. Very talented group of players, but also really, really good fun off the pitch as well."