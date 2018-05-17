Ireland's Bennett wins Giro 12th stage, Yates keeps lead

Imola (Italy) (AFP) - Ireland's Sam Bennett of the Bora team won the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia for his second win of this year's race on Thursday.

Britain's Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott holds the overall leader's pink jersey, which he claimed a week ago, ahead of reigning champion Tom Dumoulin at 47sec, with Frenchman Thibaut Pinot third at 1min 04sec.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is stuck down in a disappointing 12th place, more than three minutes off his compatriot's pace.

Bennett, winner of the seventh stage last Friday at Praia Mare, broke away in the final 400 metres at the end of the 214km flat and twisty stage that finished on the Imola motor racing circuit.

Dutch rider Danny Van Poppel and Italian Niccolo Bonifazio finished second and third respectively behind the 27-year-old Irishman.

Friday's 13th stage should suit the sprinters again over a mostly flat 180km between Ferrare and Nervesa della Battaglia, on the eve of the gruelling mountain stage finish at Monte Zoncolan.