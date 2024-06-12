Ireland win silver in women's 4x400m relay

Ireland claimed the silver medal in the women's 4x400m relay final at the European Championships in Rome.

The Irish team of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley recorded a national record of three minutes 22.71 seconds, but they finished second behind the Netherlands, who had a winning time of 3:22.39.

Belgium claimed the bronze medal, finishing third with a time of 3:22.95.

Ireland went into the final with confidence after they recorded a time of 3:24.80 in their heat, which was the fastest in qualifying.

Adeleke, who clinched the silver medal in the women's 400m on Monday, was back involved, taking the place of Lauren Cadden.

Becker started well for Ireland, but the Netherlands, who were favourites going into the final, quickly established a lead through Lieke Klaver, who made the first changeover in first place.

Becker handed over to Adeleke and she produced a great second-leg performance to overtake the Dutch.

She handed over to Healy with Ireland ahead, but Lisanne de Witte managed to catch up at the end of the third leg to give the Netherlands the lead heading into the final leg.

Ireland's Mawdsley kept pace with 400m hurdles champion Femke Bol until the final stretch when the experienced Dutchwoman pulled away to secure gold.

"It's so unbelievable, we broke the national record by two seconds and to come away with a silver medal, it has been such a successful championship and we're looking forward to taking it onto a big summer," Healy told BBC Sport after the final.

"We will really appreciate this medal and enjoy what we have done together. To win gold at the mixed relay was really special, but to be on the podium with these girls is even more special," added Mawdsley.

Efrem Gidey finished 12th in the men's 10,000m and Andrew Coscoran finished 13th in a time of 3:34.76. in the men's 1,500m.